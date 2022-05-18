SPRINGFIELD — It’s hard to fathom that an organization other than Amazon boomed during the pandemic, but the Springfield Food Pantry has shown that they’re not slowing down.
In fact, in the 6 short years they’ve been serving Hampshire County, they’re making huge strides and have even outgrown their current facility.
Covid, while being a significant thorn in nearly everyone’s side, caused the pantry to think outside of the box when it came to serving their community.
“Covid caused us to rethink how we were giving out food, so we started doing a drive-by,” said Barbara Sheetz, pantry organizer. “It’s working really good; people just pull their car up in a designated area and workers see what they need.”
The pantry feeds about 250 families a month, Sheetz said, including special food boxes for senior citizens. They’ve grown, and are looking to build a new home for the pantry near the Springfield Assembly of God church.
“We plan on putting a 30-by-40 steel (prefab) building near the church,” Sheetz explained. “When you go up that hill, where it levels off, we are putting it across the church on the left side.”
One of the reasons the pantry is reaching the amount of people that it is, is how easy-to-access it is, and the compassion involved.
“We try to make people feel very comfortable, and we’re here, and we are happy to give food out,” Sheetz said. “It’s a very good thing, and we want the people to know we’re available and we make it as simple as possible.”
The pantry operates similar to a little store, run by volunteers, of course. Sheetz said the organization has about a dozen dedicated volunteers, but that number fluctuates depending on the time of year.
“We can always use more volunteers,” she admitted. “There’s different aspects to it – packing boxes or stocking shelves.”
She added that she’s especially grateful for her young volunteers, who help carry 40-pound boxes of food to folks’ cars.
The pantry is still taking applications for senior boxes; the income limit has increased to $1,469, Sheetz said, so if your monthly income is less than that and you’re 60 or older, you qualify for a 40-pound box of food each month – plus 2 pounds of cheese.
“It’s a pretty simple process,” she remarked.
Right now, with a new building on the horizon, Sheetz said the organization is in fundraising-and-grant mode. They just received a $1,000 grant from the Hampshire County Community Foundation for a new freezer and donations are trickling in for Sheetz to put toward the new building. The pantry is doing incredibly well, sitting on about $18,000 currently – an excellent cushion to propel them into the future.
A hoagie sale is currently underway to keep raising money for the new building, and Sheetz said they welcome any and all donations. Sheetz can be reached at 304-359-1335 for any additional information on how to help.
“God has really blessed this organization,” she said. “It’s a very good thing, and I’m just amazed at how it’s grown.”
