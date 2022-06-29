CHARLESTON — Three statewide agencies are uniting to remind the public of potential hazards that can occur during the summer, as many West Virginians and tourists are more active outdoors.
If you choose to consume alcohol and are legally able to do so, please be aware that the sun and heat may cause a negative physical reaction and have unintended consequences.
Some alcohol and mixers may increase dehydration and cause your Blood Alcohol Content to reach a higher level leading to impaired judgment, lowered inhibitions, slowed reactions and a loss of coordination. Elevated blood-alcohol levels could rapidly affect the body’s ability to process the alcohol consumed and could lead to sickness or a life-threatening situation, such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
Recreational activities on the water pose a greater risk of injury and death when alcohol is consumed. In 2021, there were 7 boating incidents, with 2 fatalities in West Virginia. DNR will be working throughout the summer season to enforce the laws and keep everyone safe, their efforts increase for “Operation Dry Water,” a nationwide enforcement campaign designed to heighten awareness will take place over the 4th of July weekend.
Capt. Goodson with DNR said 67 DNR officers participated last year in “Operation Dry Water” and 1,478 vessels were contacted. During this 3-day campaign, 44 citations were issued, 5 BUIs were issued, and 168 boating warnings were issued.
As much as pools, lakes, and rivers are part of summer, so is true of cookouts and fireworks. According to WV State Fire Marshal’s Office public information officer Tim Rock, there were over 15,600 emergency room visits in 2020 in the United States. Sparklers account for nearly one-4th of these E.R. visits.
From hiking to biking, camping to climbing, or riding an ATV or kayak, safety first is our message.
ABCA Commissioner Fred Wooton said, “Keeping everyone safe during the summertime is our goal. As our agencies have united, I would encourage ALL West Virginians to join together and look out for one another this summer.” Remember, water and alcohol only mix well in a glass.”
