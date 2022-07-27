ROMNEY — Get ready to slow down when cruising through Romney: street paving on Main Street is about to start back up next week.
Belt Paving has contracted with the Department of Highways to begin paving in downtown Romney again, Mayor Beverly Keadle said Monday, starting about the middle of next week.
“We don’t usually get a heads up,” she said. “It’s going to go straight through town.”
She added that the flurry of activity will likely begin the same place they left off, just east of the Dairy Queen.
When can folks expect to run into paving in Romney?
They’ll work at night, the mayor said, from Monday until Thursday – which will simplify things a little bit as far as the upcoming WV Peach Festival in downtown Romney.
