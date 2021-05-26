First, let us remember those who served in the armed forces and gave their all in serving our great nation. They gave their lives protecting our people, rights and freedom as defined in the Constitution of the United States of America. May their sacrifices never be forgotten.
We had great news this past week. Gov. Jim Justice announced that Morgan County will be the new home of Lotus Recovery Center.
This facility will provide treatment for those suffering from an opioid addiction while providing employment for 50 to 60 people. This facility will have 24/7 admissions and accept all insurance providers, including Medicaid.
Each patient will receive a case manager who will focus on the individual needs of that patient including treatment engagement after discharge. This is a godsend to our area and will help many individuals and families regain their lives.
We are thankful to Daryl Cowles and all those involved for all their hard work in facilitating this venture.
The West Virginia delegates signed a letter requesting the governor use the unemployment stimulus to help encourage people to go back to work. The hope is that incentives to work will provide good job opportunity choices for people who are unemployed and will help small business owners fill positions.
I am available and happy to help with whatever I can. My email is george.miller@wvhouse.gov please be sure to leave a phone number so I can talk with you.
Republican George Miller represents the 58th District, which includes the eastern end of Hampshire County and most of Morgan County, in the House of Delegates.
