CHARLESTON — Tax collections in West Virginia during the month of May flew past projections by $152.2 million.
The higher-than-expected revenue is considered to be a result of Tax Day moving from April to May and the infusion of $1,400 federal stimulus checks into the economy, media outlets reported.
Tax collections in May totaled $491 million, 45% higher than estimates.
Republican Gov. Jim Justice also said last week a budget surplus has allowed the state to invest $150 million into highway projects. Justice said it would fund 702 miles (1,130 kilometers) of road paving and projects on 40 bridges across all 55 counties.
The legislature approved the funds in a special session Monday.
Redistricting
committees named
in legislature
CHARLESTON — West Virginia legislative leaders named the committees in charge of the state’s redistricting process last week.
Members of the Senate and House redistricting committees will host public hearings across the state this summer to hear feedback on redrawing political lines.
Lawmakers will decide on how to split the state into two congressional districts, down from the current three. West Virginia’s long population slide cost the state its third congressional seat, according to U.S. Census Bureau data released in April.
Sen. Charles Trump (R-Morgan) will chair the Senate committee and Del. Gary Howell (R-Mineral) will head the House committee. The GOP holds a supermajority in both chambers. Republicans have a wide advantage in both committees.
A special session is expected to convene later in the year on the matter.
Distributors,
regulators cast blame for opioid epidemic
CHARLESTON — Opioid distribution companies and federal regulators pointed the finger at each other as a contributing factor in the nation’s opioid epidemic during a landmark civil trial in West Virginia.
A former Drug Enforcement Administration official and the distributors each argued Wednesday that the other side disregarded requests to comply with regulations and policies, according to news sources. Doing so could have led to stopping the flow of pills into local communities, they said.
The lawsuit brought by Cabell County and the city of Huntington accuses AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp. of fueling the epidemic. The trial is being heard in Charleston.
Joe Rannazzisi, former head of the Office of Diversion Control for the DEA from 2006 to 2015, said distributors failed to follow DEA policies.
McKesson attorney Paul Schmidt said Rannazzisi made a series of drastic changes when he took his position but did not communicate them clearly. Schmidt said distributors tried to change their monitoring policies for suspicious orders, but were ultimately unsuccessful due to the breakdown in communication.
The companies have maintained that poor communication and pill quotas set by federal agents are to blame for the epidemic, along with a rise in prescriptions written by doctors.
Child welfare bureau to split into two
CHARLESTON — Two newly dedicated West Virginia state offices will deal with child welfare and family assistance.
The state is creating a Bureau for Social Services and a Bureau for Family Assistance and Supports to streamline its handling of child welfare, according to news sources. Their staff will continue operating under the Department of Health and Human Resources.
Both bureaus will be tailored to their mission, and the changes will take place in July. They were previously within the Bureau for Children and Families. Cammie Chapman, counsel for the Department of Health and Human Resources, detailed the changes to a legislative commission last week.
Lawmakers form group to help
struggling coal
communities
CHARLESTON — As West Virginia prepares for the closure of another coal mine, state lawmakers announced the formation of a group to find ideas aimed at revitalizing coal communities around the state.
Republican State House Speaker Roger Hanshaw and Democratic House Minority Leader Doug Skaff announced the creation of a work group to help struggling communities that have suffered coal plant and mine closures.
The announcement came the same day Monongalia County Resources Inc. gave notice that it would close a Monongalia County coal mine later this year and permanently lay off 180 workers. Monongalia County Resources is a subsidiary of St. Clairsville, Ohio-based mining company American Consolidated Natural Resources.
Republican Delegate Mark Dean of Mingo will lead the work group and said it plans to visit Logan, Welch, Moundsville, Montgomery, Morgantown and Beckley.
Democratic Rep. Evan Hansen of Monongalia County, who is part of the work group, said in a statement that officials want to hear from coal communities “so that the people most affected by the decline in coal production can have a voice in what’s needed to diversify our economies and create jobs.’’
“It’s especially fitting that the Coal Community Workgroup got started just when the (Monongalia County Resources) mine announced that it would shut down,’’ Hansen said.
New River Gorge
announcing summer hours, programs
GLEN JEAN — The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is beginning summer operating hours with visitor centers open seven days a week, Superintendent Lizzie Watts said in a news release.
The Canyon Rim and Sandstone visitor centers will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; the Grandview Visitor Center will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.; and the Thurmond Visitor Center will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
In addition, ranger guided walks and talks will begin soon along with guided hikes, guided bike rides, paddleboard programs, and other outdoor activities. Visitors can follow “Get Active in the Park’’ on social media for more information about these free activities.
Watts encouraged visitors to help avoid crowding by planning trips for less busy times. For hikers, she suggests have an alternate trail in mind in case their first choice is too busy.
Former railroad
designated as
national trail
CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s Greenbrier River Trail has been designated as a national recreation trail.
The trail adds more 78 miles to the National Trails System, a network of more than 1,300 existing trails across the U.S., a statement from the Interior Department said.
The Greenbrier River Trail is a former railroad that’s now used for hiking, biking and horseback riding. The longest trail of its kind in West Virginia, it goes through several small towns and some of West Virginia’s most remote areas and includes 35 bridges and two tunnels.
The addition of the Greenbrier River Trail to our National Trails System is fantastic news for our entire state, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said in a statement. These and all of the other magnificent parks and trails within our borders truly connect our communities and create endless opportunities for both residents and visitors alike while also contributing to local economies.
Jail overcrowding
being investigated
after fight
MOUNDSVILLE — A fight that broke out at the Northern Regional Jail in Moundsville, West Virginia, involved makeshift weapons and left three inmates injured.
The state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is investigating overcrowding issues at the facility after the June 3 incident, news sources reported.
None of the people hurt required outside medical care, according to Lawrence Messina, a state spokesman.
As of June 4, there were 411 inmates at the jail, with 43 percent of them awaiting trial or a court order. There were around 470 inmates at the end of March and 460 on May 17, according to the state.
ACLU sues
House over open meetings law
CHARLESTON — The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia is seeking to void four laws that it claims were passed in violation of open meetings laws during the pandemic.
A lawsuit filed this week argues lawmakers knowingly violated a transparency law when the public’s access to the Capitol building was restricted and an audio feed for a committee meeting malfunctioned.
Attorneys argue the committee should not have met while the audio feed was unavailable. During that time, four bills were passed by the committee and later became law. The legal director of the ACLU-WV, Loree Stark, said the laws should be voided.
“Open meetings laws are at the very foundation of our democracy,” Stark said in a news release. “Without basic transparency and the opportunity of the public to observe government business, we cease to be a government for and by the people.”
An attorney from Huntington, Hoyt Glazer, also joined in the lawsuit against the House of Delegates and its government organization committee.
60 percent of
eligible residents are partially vaccinated
CHARLESTON —West Virginia is about five percentage points away from meeting its goal of at least partially vaccinating 65% of all eligible residents before a mask mandate drops on June 20.
“We’ve crossed a milestone. ... Now we’re at 60.1% that have received their first shot,” Republican Gov. Jim Justice said at a news conference last week.
The state’s coronavirus vaccination drive has remained sluggish despite incentives for young people and a lottery for all. But officials said they have not returned any doses to the federal government. About 268,000 does are currently unused, according to state data.
Demand for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the state has plummeted since a brief national pause on the one-shot vaccine in April. An announcement from the company on Thursday extending the vaccine’s expiration date by six weeks was a relief to officials who expected unused doses to become spoiled soon.
“Now we have another month and a half for use of those,” said James Hoyer, who leads the state’s coronavirus taskforce. Sending the doses to other states or countries is under consideration, he said.
“We particularly continue to order Pfizer doses because of the 12 years and old” eligibility that the vaccine allows, he added.
West Virginia’s has a vaccine sweepstakes that includes prizes ranging from hunting rifles to $1 million. The first prizes are set to be announced June 20, which also marks West Virginia’s birthday and the end of the mask mandate. The giveaways, which also include Rocky Ridge version Ford F-150 trucks, weekend getaway packages, and college scholarships, will conclude on Aug. 4.
Justice said the state has begun sending out promised $100 gift cards or bonds for residents aged 16 to 35 who got their vaccine.
