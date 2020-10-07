Sept. 30: James William Vrzick, 31, of Augusta was arrested for 2 counts of fraudulent application, 2 counts of petit larceny, improper use of evidences registration, defective exhaust, driving revoked, unsafe improperly equipped vehicle, and child restraint.
Sept. 30: Brandon Leigh Pownall, 24, of Front Royal, Va., was arrested on a fugitive from justice out of Warren County, Va ., for possession of a controlled substance.
Sept. 30: Ralph David Mason, 70, of Capon Bridge, was arrested for 2 counts of child abuse with injury.
Oct. 4: Sarah Abigail Murrey, 25, of Slanesville was arrested for domestic battery and 2 counts of obstructing.
Oct. 04: Erik Tyler Boyden, 22, of Romney was arrested for domestic assault.
Sept. 29-Oct. 5
