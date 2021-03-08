The opening game of the season for the Trojans started with a bang. That bang was Mikhi Anderson blocking a shot then taking the ball down the court for a nasty dunk to send the masked fans to their feet in applause. From that point forward it was all Trojans all the time as Carter Smith led the team with 27 points to lead HHS to victory 71-41 over the visiting Keyser Golden Tornado.
The Trojans improve to 1-0 on the season and travel to Short Gap on Thursday night to play against the Frankfort Falcons.
For more information on the opening game of the season, check out the article in this weeks Hampshire Review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.