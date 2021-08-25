Or watch The Princess Bride?
There’s a lot to love in that 1987 movie. In fact, it’s maybe the only movie I know that’s better than the book (which is way too precious and self-pretentious).
But even if you’ve never seen it and reveled in its glories, from Andre the Giant’s greatest movie performance to the happily-ever-after ending that even a 10-year-old boy can tolerate, you need to know one thing.
It’s a quote from 1 of the several villains, Vizzini. Ironically, it’s just before he dies.
“You fool!” he admonishes. “You fell victim to one of the classic blunders — the most famous of which is ‘Never get involved in a land war in Asia.’”
Risk will teach you the same lesson.
And yet, here we as a nation are, struggling to evacuate our citizens and Afghans who have helped the U.S. over the last 2 decades, from the capital, Kabul.
Our need to invade the country after the Sept. 11 bombings in 2001 was questionable.
Yes, we needed to find Osama bin Laden. Yes, we needed to neutralize a base for terrorist operations. Yes, we were the greatest military power in the world (and still are).
But get involved in a land war in Asia?
Didn’t we learn a lesson in Vietnam?
If we had to go in to Afghanistan, we should have pulled out after we completed the mission of finding (and killing) bin Laden.
But propping up a regime that only marginally shares western values and (apparently) had no appetite to defend itself against the Taliban was not in our strategic national interest.
Get in. Get out.
I am not questioning the valor of any who served. I have a nephew who was there. I know soldiers from here who were there.
I am saying politicians on both sides of the aisle are to blame for us ever being there in the 1st place. And presidents on both sides of the aisle are responsible for this messy departure.
And I am complaining that opportunistic politicians (OK, that’s all of ’em) … make that politicians with no regard for what has come before are using this bad policy and bungled departure to score points, but they are missing one huge point.
Politically speaking, nobody cares about the U.S. presence in Afghanistan.
Yes, it raises a few hackles to refer to a “forever war,” but c’mon. We’ve had a military presence in Korea and Germany for decades longer than Afghanistan.
And yes, it’s easy to jump on the bandwagon for the women, children and American supporters in Afghanistan who face a bleaker future without our presence there. That’s the part that eats at me the most.
But you know what? We had already “made peace” with the Taliban. A President named Trump did that and if he had remained in office, this scene would have been playing out 4 months ago rather than now.
Would Trump have handled it differently? Don’t know, don’t care. He would have been working off the same intelligence information Biden has.
As Judge Judy says, “Woulda, coulda shoulda.”
Other than the heat of this moment, Americans have a widespread apathy about our presence in Afghanistan — and that’s clear across the political spectrum.
It says to me that more people than you suspect play Risk or have watched The Princess Bride.
Never get involved in a land war in Asia.
