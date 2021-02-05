The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch in effect from late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon. Heavy snow is possible with total accumulations of 5 inches or more.
The area includes Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley, Hardy, and Jefferson Counties in West Virginia.
Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions.
