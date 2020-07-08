Hampshire County, we know we’re blessed.
Right now, we’re also lucky.
Somehow our sprawling county nestled in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, has escaped the ravages of COVID-19.
So far.
Yes, Chris Leatherman and his flock at Capon Chapel Church of the Brethren might not entirely agree with that. Having 8 or 9 cases from the crowd at the Mother’s Day service — even when they did everything right according to Hoyle — has to feel like a gut punch.
But, blessedly, they all recovered and the disease didn’t spread further through the church families.
And yes, we had a Hampshire resident die from the disease early on. And yes, the handful of Hampshire residents who have suffered the ravages of the virus will tell you that it’s no walk in the park.
But still, consider this.
Hampshire County has between 23,000 and 24,000 residents scattered across its 645 square miles from Paw Paw to Purgitsville, Green Spring to High View.
Slide east across the Virginia state line and you will shortly arrive in Page County. If that name doesn’t ring a bell, let’s put it in place for you.
It’s the home of Luray Caverns and the town of Luray is the county seat. It is close enough to Winchester that its hospital is part of the 6-hospital Valley Health system that also includes Hampshire Memorial Hospital.
Luray County is only about half our size geographically — 314 square miles. About half lies in the Shenandoah National Park. It’s east of I-81 so it’s pretty much off the beaten path.
And yet ….
While Hampshire County has had 42 people test positive for COVID-19 with 2 cases active, Page County has had 275 positive cases and 24 deaths.
Of course there are differences between Page and Hampshire. The most obvious is that their population is more clustered than ours. Their 3 towns account for 40 percent of the people. Romney and Capon Bridge have less than 10 percent of Hampshire’s population.
But the similarities are bigger and support the notion that we’re blessed.
And lucky.
Maybe the key difference is how the Old Dominion and the Mountain State responded to the COVID crisis.
Whether you like him or not, Gov. Jim Justice was at the forefront of the battle to contain the virus. He shut the schools before surrounding states did, even though the virus was less prevalent here at the time.
He pushed for social distancing; he clamped down on hotspots and he sent in the National Guard to help when it was needed.
He ordered testing of all nursing home residents and employees and followed that up with testing for all inmates and correctional staff.
Justice has his flaws, but he probably assured his re-election with his command of the coronavirus battle in West Virginia.
Of course, he got help along the way from sensible West Virginians. We didn’t have the “liberate” marches and silliness that erupted in states like Michigan and Pennsylvania, but the longer this goes on, the more I suspect that those “spontaneous” events were well orchestrated political gambits.
Instead, West Virginians stocked up on toilet paper, made masks — and stayed home. Sure there has been whining here and there as some traditions had to give way to sensibility, but as we’re learning Facebook ruckuses are more about loudmouths than widespread public support.
Hampshire’s school bond call is a prime example of that. Local Facebook groups were a hotbed of allegations, warnings and whining. But in the end, real people supported the spending plan in huge numbers.
Facebook gripers, meet the silent majority.
And that’s who really needs to take a bow. The silent majority who have done the right thing, in social distancing, in making do in tough times, in seeing a need across this county to keep us all safe that is greater than their desire to step into a store without a mask.
We’re blessed to have so many sensible folks around.
And lucky.
