Pool mural

The pool welcomed a new mural in 2021.

ROMNEY — The Town of Romney will hold a Special Session meeting this week to determine if the Romney Community Swimming Pool should open this season – opening day is usually Memorial Day weekend.

The Romney Parks and Recreation Commission extended its deadline for pool employee applicants from March 20 to March 31.

