ROMNEY — The Town of Romney will hold a Special Session meeting this week to determine if the Romney Community Swimming Pool should open this season – opening day is usually Memorial Day weekend.
The Romney Parks and Recreation Commission extended its deadline for pool employee applicants from March 20 to March 31.
“We didn’t have enough lifeguards to complete a full staff in order to be able to keep it open seven days a week,” said Keri Shreve, Parks and Recreation Commission President.
As of Monday afternoon, the town finally received a few more applications to reach the bare minimum to run the pool. The town has 10 possibilities, but not all applicants are certified lifeguards. There is also a need to hire a full-time manager, but the town has expressed in several meetings that they do not have the resources to hire someone full-time.
Shreve said it’s not just a matter of taking the cover off and having the pool running by the following week – it’s an involved process.
Replacing (or refurnishing) equipment is costly, and lifeguard training also takes time.
The Romney pool was a topic of high discussion two years ago, and it spurred further dialogue during a Town Hall meeting earlier this year regarding the restoration of the pool.
Last year, the pool caused mold and safety issues for the Senior Center, the building right across from the pool, from the pool’s water draining issues and overflow.
The Parks and Recreation board’s proposal to raise the pool’s entrance fee from $3 to $5 per person was turned down in 2021 from concerns that the cost was too much for families.
The town still owes $145,000 from a pool renovation over two decades ago, adding to the challenge of trying to break even.
As of Tuesday, there was no set date and time for the Special Session meeting regarding the pool’s opening decision, but the Review will update with detailed information next week.
