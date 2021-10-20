ROMNEY — The Autumn Fine Arts Show saw over 60 submissions from all over the region, and a Hampshire County artist snagged 1st place.
The art show, sponsored by the Hampshire County Arts Council, was kicked off with a reception last Friday night at the public library in Romney. Artists mingled with the public, and the winners of the show were announced.
Ibi Hinrichs took the gold at the show, for a black and white photograph.
Second place was Dustin Davis, from Cumberland, who submitted a wooden sculpture.
Third place was an oil painting by Joe Gainer of Stephen City, Va., and there were 6 honorable mention artists, who all received a prize of $50 each: Barbie Hillenbrand (watercolor), Deborah Gay (linocut), Milinda Jensen (photography), Linda Hill (poetry/photo combination), Christa Lemons (weaving) and Joanne Snead (wood carving). All the honorable mention artists are of Hampshire County as well.
There was also a People’s Choice category, where anyone who visited the arts show in the 1st week could vote. Hailey Yommer, of Grantville, Md., took People’s Choice for her realistic painting of a historical house called the Casselman.
There were 67 pieces of art submitted to the show, including oil paintings, woven pieces, carvings, pencil drawings, multimedia pieces, 3D photography and more.
The judge for the show was Winchester sculptor Sally Myers, who has worked all around the nation, including the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. She wasn’t able to attend the art show reception, so the arts council showed a video of Myers speaking about the submissions and selecting her top pieces.
The show is still up and available for perusal in the Romney library, and will be on display until Oct. 28 during the library’s open hours. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.