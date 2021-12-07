Additional police presence will be on the Hampshire High School campus Wednesday, said superintendent Jeff Pancione, out of caution for a potential school threat.
A callout came Tuesday evening after 9 p.m. alerting families that the Hampshire County Sheriff's Department had identified a potential threat to school safety via social media, but law enforcement had traced the threat to Texas, not Hampshire County.
The Sheriff's Department will be providing additional police presence at the high school tomorrow "out of an abundance of caution," Pancione said.
