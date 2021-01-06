Frustrations abound with mail, but not the carriers
On Monday morning “about a thousand” packages landed at the Romney Post Office for delivery that day.
“That’s the most we’ve seen, even before Christmas,” acting Postmaster Angel Knepper said.
They were mostly packages that were to be Christmas presents 10 days earlier and they’re probably just the first of more to come.
Mail delivery here and across the nation is falling woefully behind and nobody is happy about it — not postal officials, not letter carriers, not shippers and certainly not the homes and businesses that are looking for bills and packages and other mail.
“We’re frustrated just as much as our customers are,” said Sinikka Melvin, president of the Clarksburg Area Local (which includes Hampshire County) of the American Postal Worker Union. “Our clerks deal with the frustrated public every day.”
Like with Gloria McKee. “Still haven’t received our electric bills...and payment is due January 7,” she lamented late last week.
When the Review asked Facebook users for examples of what they’re experiencing with postal delivery, answers came in faster than 1 a minute. By week’s end, 260 people had sounded off and most were unhappy.
“My mother mailed me and my siblings a card all the same time,” posted Jenni Lewis; “still have not gotten it even though my sister in Nevada got hers.”
Knepper puts the blame for the backlog squarely on the U.S. Postal Service’s distribution centers, particularly the one in Baltimore where all mail from Hampshire County gets routed — even if it’s being sent from and delivered to the same town.
“It’s 100 percent currently the processing facilities,” she said. “The mass volume we’ve had to encounter has kind of locked up our facilities.”
Covid, she said, compounded the already busy holiday season by pouring more packages into the system while at the same time sapping the postal service of workers.
Extra help that was added for the holidays ended up simply covering for year-round employees who were quarantined with the virus.
Just before Christmas, the Washington Post reported, nearly 19,000 of the agency’s 644,000 workers were under quarantine after testing positive for the virus or having a close exposure.
Covid has hit close to home with the Postal Service. Knepper said 1 employee at the Romney office has tested positive and quarantined. To the good fortune of the rest of the staff, the case was detected while the employee was on assignment elsewhere and didn’t touch the rest of the staff.
Knepper said the issue is particularly bad at Baltimore, but not isolated to that regional sorting facility.
“It’s nationwide,” she said. “It’s Virginia, it’s Ohio, it’s California. It’s everywhere.”
Melvin said organizational cutbacks initiated by new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in the summer have hamstrung efforts. One head-scratching change: closing some post offices at lunchtime, “their busiest hour,” Melvin noted.
One part of the postal operation that folks here mostly praise is the work of individual carriers.
“We have a awesome mailman working his butt off,” Kristin Mumpower said. “If you see Josh Moreland in Romney, be sure to thank him for his hard work.”
And Shelby Ortt, whose brother, sister, mother and stepfather are all letter carriers, had this to say: “The service may not always be fantastic, but if your package and/or mail is running late, it is most likely not the carrier’s fault.”
Knepper fears that between cutbacks and America’s increasing love with Internet shopping, “this may be the new normal.”
“It’s really frustrating,” she said, “especially when you’re looking at a stack that’s taller than you.”
