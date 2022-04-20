Then there’s the notion that started forming as I looked at the calendar just ahead. It’s just begging to get out, so here goes nothing.
We all know (or I’m reminding you) that Friday is Earth Day. We’ve been observing it for 50 years or so and it seems to have some traction that it will be part of our shared consciousness for some time to come.
But the calendar keeper in me (it’s a hazard of the editing profession) also noted that hand-in-gardening glove with Earth Day always comes Secretaries Day and Take our Daughters to Work Day.
Or they did in the not-so-distant past, but when was the last time you heard anything about them?
For the record, the Ms. Foundation started Take our Daughters to Work Day in 1992. A decade or so later it morphed into Take our Daughters and Sons to Work Day, which is about the time it lost steam.
Now, showing our children what Mom and Dad do for a living is a grand idea. Thirty years ago it was still novel and necessary to create a way to show girls that their career possibilities could be endless.
But as a society we have generally grown past the dawn of that idea, so (a) is a day of this still really the “thing” it was and (b) even if it is, isn’t that what summer is for? Take your kid to the office one day rather than pull her or him out of school for a day.
Secretaries Day started a few decades earlier than Take our Daughters to Work Day, and turned into Administrative Professionals Day around the turn of the century as the term secretary fell out of favor to administrative assistant.
Both “holidays” still exist and have organizations behind them, but they don’t grab our attention the way they once did.
But that’s true of a number of other observances, events and efforts as well. Once all the rage, they soon became old hat.
Remember CROP walks? They popped up in late ’60s or early ’70s to raise money to end world hunger. They’re still around, but when was the last time you heard of one?
Same goes for Farm Aid, the big concert to help farmers that started in 1985. There’ still one every year, but when? Where?
Add Red Ribbon Week (fighting drugs in our schools), National Night Out (fighting gangs in our neighborhoods) and Sweetest Day (pushing candy, and maybe love interests, in October). They’re still around, but …
Maybe they all live on as reminders that starting something is a lot easier than ending it.
National Brotherhood Week was a movement in the ’60s to bring people together across racial and ethnic boundaries.
It didn’t last, except in a wickedly funny song by MIT professor Tom Lehrer.
“Be nice to people who / are inferior to you. / It's only for a week / so have no fear. / Be grateful that it doesn’t last all year.”
When I was a kid, a couple of observances were big in our town.
One was May Day — to the point that our entire school practiced a dance around a may pole for weeks in preparation for the big night on May 1 on the football field. On the big night crepe streamers of various colors replaced the ropes we had used in practice and each class did its dance one by one.
You can’t make this stuff up.
The other was Dairy Month every June, but that might have been because my dad ran the dairy plant in town and we had lots of dairy farmers around.
Dairy Month still exists, but it has a lot of competition these days.
Every industry, every disease and every cause has either a day, week or month that it targets to highlight itself.
There’s a delightful little website called brownielocks.com that tracks them all, from this week’s American Quilters Society Week to November’s National Marrow Awareness Month (which I assume is about bone marrow, not the British vegetable marrow).
April alone had 104 “month” designations from Adopt a Greyhound to Worldwide Bereaved Spouses, 75 “weeks” from Golden Rule Week April 1-7 to National Playground Safety Week April 25-29 (which, we all realize is 5 days, not a week) and 346 “days” from April Fool’s to National Raisin Day on the 30th.
So a world that hands out participation trophies (“You’re special even if you didn’t win) now wallows in participation days (“Your cause is special even if nobody else cares”).
Happy National Cheddar Fries Day everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.