CHARLESTON — West Virginia farmers are keeping a wary eye on the sky these days and hoping to see some dark clouds gathering. Although West Virginia is now in an actual drought, the situation is becoming critical for some.
“It’s starting to affect pockets and it’s kind of a weird year. Last summer we had a drought, but it covered almost the whole state. This years seems to be more regionalized,” said West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s most recent report classify three sections of West Virginia as “abnormally dry” but short of drought status. Those areas are the far eastern panhandle in Jefferson County, the north central parts of the sat including Monongalia, Preston, and Tucker Counties and a pocket along the mid-Ohio Valley including Cabell, Mason, Jackson, Wood, and Putnam Counties.
“I’m hearing of some people thinning their herds of livestock because the grass is getting short and they’re afraid they wont’ have enough hay to get through the winter,” Leonhardt said.’
The USDA’s next report is due out Thursday. Leonhardt was almost certain it will classify those parched areas of West Virginia in an official drought. The classification will help farmers in those areas qualify for additional aid. Leonhardt encouraged those who are struggling to get in contact with the Farm Service Agency to stay apprised of relief efforts which may be forthcoming from Washington.
He added however, not all West Virginia farmers were in the same situation.
“I hear in other parts of the state, it was so wet and conditions were right that people got bumper crops on the first cutting of hay and I saw some second cutting just the other day,” he said.
