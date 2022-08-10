ROMNEY — The town now has in place rules for conduct at its public meetings — Town Council and various committees and commissions.
The council approved a resolution unanimously at its special meeting on Aug. 1 that outlined how people can interact with officials as they conduct the town’s business.
• Anyone can address the council for up to 5 minutes at the beginning of meetings by signing up when they walk into the meeting room before the meeting starts. The council will not respond and no action can be taken on issues raised if they are not already on the agenda for action.
• The council reaffirmed the public’s right to record or livestream proceedings, but noted that state law allows them to dictate where and how the recording is done so it doesn’t disrupt the meeting either for officials or others attending.
• The resolution says audience members may not interrupt proceedings with questions or comments.
In other business on Aug. 1:
• Mayor Beverly Keadle was granted authority to act, along with department heads, to hire in an emergency situation until the council can meet and make the action permanent.
• Everett Haines was reappointed to the Romney Housing Authority board until 2027.
• The town will spend $35,000 to buy 3 new filter cloth socks for the sewer plant to replace 3 that have been in use since the plant was built 7 years ago.
• The council and Keadle went into closed session to discuss 2 personnel moves and 2 pending legal issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.