CHARLESTON — Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Vouchers are now available at senior centers in all 55 counties in West Virginia.
Vouchers are distributed by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) through the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP). Vouchers can be exchanged for fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, honey and herbs from participating farmers markets, roadside stands and community supported agriculture programs.
“Changes in this year’s program will allow even more senior citizens to take part. That means more, fresh, West Virginia grown food will make it into the hands of those who need it the most,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. “This program is a win-win for everyone involved. The seniors benefit from better nutrition and our West Virginia farmers and growers are being paid for the products they grow.”
Eligible seniors age of 60 and over can sign up at their local senior centers. Vouchers are distributed to seniors who meet certain requirements. In 2022, 16,800 vouchers totaling $504,000 were handed out to low-income West Virginia senior citizens who qualified for the program. Each voucher was worth $30.
This year, 17,800 vouchers worth a total of $890,000 will be available. Each voucher will be worth $50 towards the purchase of fresh produce.
“The Department works with a lot of great partners around the state to distribute these vouchers. If someone has a question or wants to check their eligibility, don’t hesitate to reach out to a local senior center or the department,” Leonhardt said.
In Hampshire County, the following markets will be accepting vouchers:
• Barefoot Farmer, daily from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. 22678 Northwestern Pike, Romney
• Cooper Farms, Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. 1603 Little Cacapon Levels Road, Points
• Haines & Sons Produce, daily from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. 259 Gladstone Road, Green Spring
• Romney Farmers Market, Thursdays 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Romney Celebration Park (right beside the Romney Town Hall)
• Spring Valley Farm Market, Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Sundays 9 a.m. until 4. 22580 Northwestern Pike, Romney.
The Hampshire County Committee on Aging is a participating organization, and Julie Linger announced that senior farmers market vouchers will be available for pick up next week.
For the first week of distribution, seniors can make their way to the Romney Senior Center on Tuesday, June 13 through Friday, June 16 from noon until 3 p.m.
Afterward, the vouchers will be available at the HCCOA Administration Office on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until the remainder of the program or until all the vouchers have been issued. The program ends on October 31 each of each year.
The Romney Senior Center is located on 280 School Street. The HCCOA office is located at 24781 Northwestern Pike. Visit www.aginginhampshire.com for more information.
For more information about the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Vouchers Program, contact Angel Wallace at awallace@wvda.us 304-558-2210.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.