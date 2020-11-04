NORTH RIVER MILLS — It seems like everywhere you turn in Hampshire County, there’s an old house, church or barn that has landed itself on the National Register for Historic Places.
North River Mills has an interesting addition to the list: a 2-hole outhouse that dates back to the late 1700s.
Historically, North River Mills was in a prime spot for travelers through the area, with its location on the Great Wagon Road spanning from Winchester to Romney to Fort Cumberland at Wills Creek.
And, when you’re traveling, if you got to go, you got to go.
The outhouse is in a prime position behind the Miller house, which was built in 1790 and used as an inn for travelers on the road. If you walk along the “boardwalk” behind the Miller house, you reach “the cave,” which is a root cellar with an 1812 mason’s mark on the stone. Up the hill behind the root cellar is the historical commode.
It sits on property currently owned by Capon Bridge’s Steve and Terry Lynn Bailes, who bought it in 1994.
The Miller house, Bailes explained, “was like the Motel 6 of its day.” Though modern technology might render an outhouse useless these days, it was a necessary addition to everyday life in North River Mills those many years ago.
The historical roots of North River Mills run deep. For example, much of the land in the area was bought by Dr. James Craik, whose name might not be a household one but who had at least 1 very famous patient: George Washington.
Craik was Washington’s personal physician, and there’s still a spring east of the town named for him.
The inn was later home to generations of the decendants of William Miller, including Wilma Miller, who passed away in the 1990s. When she was in her 90s and in pretty bad health, her grown children adapted the old inn, Bailes explained, making sure she had everything she needed on the 1st floor, including bringing in a Porta-Potty, since the house didn’t have any indoor plumbing.
“Wilma would wait patiently until her children left, then she would ‘hot foot it’ across the boardwalk to the path up the hill to the 2-holer outhouse,” Bailes explained. “She was indignant that anybody would think she would use a Porta-Potty. ‘Even animals don’t mess in their own den.’ So, she would use the outhouse on the hill.”
North River Mills may not be as bustling as it was when the Great Wagon Road was the main artery west, but its historical significance still shapes Hampshire County’s story. For more information on the town, the buildings and the nearby Ice Mountain, visit www.NorthRiverMills.com.
