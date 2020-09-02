COVID-19 has hamstrung Hampshire’s 8 fire companies
“This time is trying and hard on everyone. It is especially hard on your local volunteer fire departments,” reads a July 14 post on the Romney Volunteer Fire Department website.
By mid-August, most of Hampshire County’s 8 volunteer fire departments reported their fundraising revenues were down sharply, after COVID-19 restrictions forced cancellation of scheduled fundraising events.
Losses have been substantial. Romney reported being short 70 percent, Capon Bridge about 80 percent and Slanesville almost 90 percent of their fundraising goals.
Capon Springs had lost about $20,000, Springfield Valley about $33,000, and Romney about $47,000, while Augusta said they stand to lose $55,000-$60,000 this year — not counting what their ladies’ auxiliary has lost.
The county’s volunteer fire departments depend on fundraising for a good part of their financial support. The only tax money they receive comes from a fire levy the voters must approve every few years — and this levy is up for a vote again in November, with no guarantee of success.
Each volunteer fire department across the state also receives a share of a fund collecting surcharges on fire insurance policies sold in the state.
In addition, this year each of the state’s 461 volunteer fire departments will get a one-time payment of $10,000 to help offset COVID-19 impacts on fundraising — offered after the state firefighters’ association wrote Gov. Jim Justice asking for help.
Hampshire County firefighters played an important role in the decision to write Gov. Justice asking for help, noted Springfield Valley Assistant Fire Chief Brian “Tad” Malcolm.
Springfield Valley Fire Chief Jerry Loudin is the West Virginia State Firemen’s Association president, Romney Fire Chief G. T. Parsons is 1st vice president and Malcolm is chair of the executive committee.
The money doesn’t go far — firefighting is an expensive business, and volunteer fire departments need fundraising revenue to help cover their expenses.
“Fuel and fire trucks aren’t free,” said Augusta Fire Company President Benjie Hott, who said a standard fire truck currently costs $350,000-$500,000, and “every so often you have to replace something.”
Springfield Valley’s new fire engine, ordered last year long before the coronavirus hit, cost $625,000 — and their tanker truck, which rolled over in an accident Aug. 21, may now need to be replaced. Last week they were waiting to hear if it was totaled or can be repaired.
Equipment is expensive too. The National Volunteer Fire Council estimates it takes over $12,000 to fully equip just one firefighter. Capon Springs needs to replace 12 or 14 new airpacks at a cost of $6,000-7,000 each. They hope for grant funds to cover the cost.
Capon Bridge Fire Company President Tony Roksandich reported that just their insurance costs the company $25,000 a year, and they are not allowed to use levy funds to maintain the firehouse grounds that include fields for youth football, soccer and Little League.
Losses have come from the cancellation of fire department fundraisers all across the county, including Augusta’s bi-weekly Bingo games, Capon Springs’ smorgasbord dinners, Slanesville’s Wing Flings and Springfield Valley’s Corn Fest.
Capon Bridge’s annual yard party was limited to an online auction and a couple of drive-through dinners, and Springfield Valley has lost the revenue brought in selling food at auctions and events like the Bluegrass Festival.
Almost every fire company also canceled at least one of the gun bashes that are usually their biggest fundraisers. Raffles during gun bashes bring in a lot of money in addition to ticket sales, usually making gun bashes the biggest fundraisers of the year.
Fire departments do what they can to make up for the lost revenue — with Romney Fire Chief G. T. Parsons worried they may be close to saturating the area with drive-through barbecue chicken dinners.
The firefighters are grateful for the community support they received as dinners sold out, but there is a limit to how much can be raised that way.
Romney is planning a beef raffle, with a side of beef as a first prize, and 2 quarters as 2nd prizes. Capon Springs is considering mailing out appeals for donations, said Fire Chief Gerald Brill, and instead of canceling their fall gun bash, they will do a drawing online with a live Facebook feed.
Every fire company is cutting back expenses as much as it can — doing what is absolutely necessary, and “just trying to keep the lights on,” said one.
When the levy comes up in November, it must pass, the departments agreed.
Fundraising revenue and the levy together make up 75 percent of Springfield Valley’s budget, Malcolm said, and he did not see how the department would survive if both were lost.
Parsons said most fire departments had no back-up if the levy vote failed, and predicted half of the county’s fire department would close immediately.
Representatives of 3 departments mentioned dealing with continued anger over the ambulance fee that they feared would cause people to vote against the fire levy. Not everyone understands that fire departments do not get a cent of the ambulance fee money, they said — and that the only taxpayer support fire companies receive comes from the levy.
None of the departments were quite sure what they would do without the levy, with one fire chief predicting the county commission would immediately impose a fire fee similar to the ambulance fee.
In another year, the firefighters are hopeful that they will have their levy and the world will return to normal, allowing them to resume normal fundraising activities.
In the meantime, Parsons suggested people making charitable donations might consider supporting local volunteer fire companies, given the importance of the service they provide, and what COVID-19 restrictions have done to their budgets.
