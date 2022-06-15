Joe Pancione, 1937-2022

‘Loving … and giving back’
“I remember my dad saying, ‘If you ever see a woman along the road, you stop to help. That’s someone’s daughter,’” recalled Joe’s son Jeff.
Life lessons. Joe Pancione – a dad, a husband, an involved community member – was full of them.
He passed away June 11, but Jeff said his legacy lives on through his family and his community, in all the lives he’s touched.
While being a dad is a big job on its own, Joe also wore a number of other hats during his life: veteran, faithful churchgoer, volunteer firefighter and Augusta Ruritan.
“My dad was always involved in the community,” Jeff remembered. “When he was involved in the community, you were involved in the community. That was instilled in us, loving your community and giving back to it.”
In 2006, that community involvement reached a peak: Joe was elected as the Ruritan National President. It was a massive honor for him, said Benji Hott, who worked with Joe in the Augusta Volunteer Fire Company and the Ruritan Club.
Hott said that while Joe wasn’t very active in the fire company in recent years, he’s made a difference over his lifetime membership to the organization. For 45 years, he sponsored the plaque for Augusta’s “Firefighter of the Year” award and presented it to the winner.
“He really pushed the fire company,” Hott said. “He really believed in the fire company.”
Hott said he grew closer to Joe through their time in the Augusta Ruritan Club.
“I joined in ’72; I’m not sure when Joe joined,” Hott recalled. “We had a lot of good times getting ready for the fair and doing the fair. I really considered Joe a close friend.”
Whatever Joe decided to do, he did it all the way and he did it right. That was another lesson from Dad that Jeff and his siblings learned.
“Everything had a high expectation and a standard,” Jeff said. “When you did something, you did it the best you could do, even if it took longer, you did it right the 1st time.”
While Joe made his mark on various Augusta organizations, he was also making his mark on the youth of the area. Jeff said that it seemed his dad, in his later years, was always a mentor for someone – helping them get jobs, helping them get driver’s licenses, and generally being a supportive presence for young people who might need them.
He worked as a bus driver for Hampshire County Schools, which gave him an opportunity to forge connections with the young people he encountered. Jeff recalled that his dad’s connection with one family – the Roomsburgs – was so strong, he’d arrive early on the 1st and last days of school to have breakfast with the girls.
“My dad never knew a stranger,” Jeff said. “We’ve all inherited that. Myself and my sons are his legacy, because we can talk to anyone. That’s something I learned from my dad.”
For Joe Pancione’s full obituary, turn to page 2A.
