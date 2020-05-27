To fight COVID-19 and keep social distancing, some traditional gatherings are taking a break in 2020.
• The annual memorial services for the Augusta Cemetery have been canceled.
Donations may be mailed to Augusta Cemetery, c/o Marsha Sowers, treasurer, 4752 Bloomery Pike, Augusta, WV 26704.
• The annual memorial service for the Mt. Union Christian Church Cemetery and the Old Kidwell Cemetery has been canceled.
The service would have been held on Sunday, June 7 at the church on Route 29 north of Slanesville.
Donations can be sent to Mt. Union Cemeteries, c/o Cathy Thorne, 10521 Cold Stream Road, Capon Bridge, WV 26711
• The memorials services for the Branch Mountain Cemeteries at Three Churches are cancelled.
• The descendants of Albert Gibson Wolfe and Cora Nevada Flory will skip their annual family reunion, which was scheduled for June 6.
• Old Pine Cemetery in Purgitsville will forgo its annual memorial service this year.
• The annual memorial worship service at Fairview Lutheran Church has been cancelled. It was scheduled for this Sunday, May 17. Donations may be sent to Fairview Cemetery 8962 Northwestern Pike, Gore, VA 22637.
• Old Bethel Cemetery’s memorial service has been canceled. Donations for the cemetery can mailed to Old Bethel Church and Cemetery fund, c/o Brenda J. Ganoe, treasurer, 60 Grassy Lick Road, Romney, WV 26757.
Online purchasing options are now available for people receiving food support from the state.
Wal-Mart and Amazon are accepting West Virginia Mountain State Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cardholders using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or WV WORKS benefits.
“This is a major step in helping our clients gain access to food with increased protection for social distancing,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch. “By enabling online card transactions, West Virginia’s EBT cardholders can now purchase groceries for delivery or pick up with minimal contact.”
A new West Virginia University podcast series will seek to answer questions about COVID-19.
The interview-driven series “WVU and the Coronavirus” will examine what’s already known about COVID-19, share the latest information about the virus, explore how RNA viruses like coronaviruses work, and learn how the University community has responded to the global pandemic.
The first episode explores basics of the virus. New episodes will be released weekly.
The podcast is available to download now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, with more services added in the coming days.
West Virginia State Parks will offer a discount on lodging for all West Virginia residents.
The offer is called the WVSTRONG Discount. For stays from June 1 through Aug. 31, all West Virginians will be eligible for a 30-percent discount on lodging at all state parks.
The Bureau for Public Health now provides free vaccines to eligible children through age 18 through the Vaccines for Children program.
Uninsured and other VFC-eligible children may receive free vaccines at more than 420 participating provider sites.
To be eligible for the VFC program, a child must meet one of these requirements: Medicaid-eligible, uninsured, American Indian or Alaskan native or underinsured (children with insurance which does not cover vaccines).
To learn more about the VFC program, call DHHR’s Office of Epidemiology and Preventive Services hotline, 1-800-642-3634. o
