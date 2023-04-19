Spring weather hits Hampshire with double-whammy for accidental blazes
A few brush fires in and around Hampshire County in the last week are just the latest in a crazy season marked by incredibly dry conditions and wind in the region.
West Virginia’s outdoor burning restrictions take place between March 1 and May 31 – with good reason.
Spring is a hugely busy time for the state Division of Forestry, said Regional Forester Bill Pownell. For starters, there is no foliage on the trees yet, so the sun starts baking all of the dead and decomposing leaves on the ground.
And this year, there hasn’t been much rain.
“We’re behind on rainfall,” Pownell admitted. “It just hasn’t rained this spring.” He called the dry conditions “unusual.”
If the lack of rain wasn’t enough, now factor in the amount of wind Hampshire County has experienced in the last month or so.
“The winds this spring have just been horrendous, an unusual amount of wind, and some very, very low relative humidity,” Pownell said. If you add that to the warmer temperatures and the lack of rainfall, it makes for a “bad combination.”
There was a brush fire along Carpers Pike early last week, and another one this weekend.
Romney Fire Chief G.T. Parsons said the Romney crew has responded to over 15 brush fires since January.
This spring, the region has received zero rain, but a little bit of precipitation isn’t enough to keep the brush fire risk at bay.
“People think because it rained a little bit that it’s OK to burn,” Parsons said. “The ground is dry, so the little rain we get, the wind dries up fast.”
Following burning regulations is the best way that citizens can reduce the risk of out-of-control brush fires raging across properties in the county. Some of the state regulations include
• All fires must have a ring or safety strip, which must be cleared of burnable material and be at least 10 feet wide, fully encompassing the debris pile.
• A fire must be attended until completely extinguished.
• Only vegetative materials (leaves, brush, yard clippings) are permitted to be burnt.
Outdoor burning is prohibited between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. March 1 and May 31, as well as Oct. 1 through Dec. 31.
For a more comprehensive list of burning regulations and guidelines, visit the Division of Forestry website, wvforestry.com.
Pownell said that for the most part, recent brush fires in the area haven’t been caused by burning – but that’s not the only source of fires this time of year.
“When it’s so dry, kinda stay out of the woods; don’t be out riding around on ATVs,” he said, emphasizing the need to keep ATVs on roads and well-traveled trails rather than driving them through thick piles of leaves.
Parsons echoed Pownell’s sentiment about the risks associated with ATVs, but also reminded folks that the windy conditions can cause trees to come down onto power lines – which can sometimes result in a brush fire.
Four-wheelers and lawnmowers have also caused fires, Pownell said, especially when the fuel from the machines fall on “light fuels,” such as grass and pine needles.
“Everyone just needs to follow the burning laws and keep an eye out for fire danger warning days,” Parsons noted. “If it was me, I wouldn’t burn until we had some good, solid rain.”
The season has been so dry and windy statewide that on Monday, Gov. Jim Justice even issued a proclamation banning all outdoor burning, making it illegal for anyone in the Mountain State to engage in burning, including fires built for camping, the burning of debris, etc.
The National Weather Service in Charleston issued a Special Weather Statement for “high fire danger threat” across the 55 counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.