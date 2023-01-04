No doubt about it: fires were a hot topic in Hampshire County in 2022.
Fires made for countless headlines last year – and some of the biggest stories. The stories, however, don’t get told without teamwork, a sense of community and bravery.
Hampshire County firefighters embody all three characteristics, and are the entity that inspired the Review most last year.
It wasn’t an easy year for them, either.
“We need help,” said Romney fire chief G.T. Parsons. “We need manpower.”
The need for numbers isn’t a new problem, but it’s not one that’s getting much better, either. In fact, Parsons said, there are a few things that have gone hand-in-hand with the shift and the stagnation (and dwindling) of volunteer numbers.
“I always use the adage that the butcher, the baker, the mechanic and the local pharmacist isn’t coming to your fire anymore, because everything is corporate,” Parsons explained. “When you drive it that way, it eliminates time for people to volunteer because they’re more worried about people being at work at 8 a.m., not 8:30 because they were putting out a house fire from a neighbor.”
And the fact that Hampshire is, by and large, a commuter county – with many residents working in Virginia or Maryland – makes it even harder for volunteer organizations to draw numbers.
Parsons recalled his father, who was also a firefighter, telling him that the company ran 100 calls one year, which was considered “busy.” Now, they’re getting over 300 calls with the same number of volunteers – or less.
Last year included one of the biggest fires the county has ever seen – the WVSDB Administration Building fire in February – that illustrated just how “in need” the fire companies here area.
The building burned on a Saturday morning and drew over 70 volunteers from Hampshire and beyond.
“Had that fire happened on Tuesday morning at 6 a.m., we might have had 3 or 4,” Parsons said.
Everything is connected. More folks moving into the county means more calls, and high prices and inflation place stress on folks who work, some picking up multiple jobs to make ends meet. Not exactly ideal conditions for trying to increase volunteer numbers.
“For most people who work a full-time job to provide for their families, they do not have the time to meet the grueling demands of training and fundraising,” said Capon Bridge fire chief Robbie Roach. “The time constraints to volunteer in today’s society and culture are placing limitations on us.”
Despite the challenges, these volunteers are the best in the business, Parsons said.
“We understand we have got to play an integral part in our community, not only as firemen but good stewards. I always say you lead by example, and the way to lead by example is always be in the front,” he said. “I think Hampshire County has some of the best volunteers around. There’s just not enough.”
While 2022 was a massively busy year that shed light on many challenges the companies face, the goal moving forward is to get more people, however they can.
“My hopes and goals are to educate political powers that be in, hopefully assisting us with potential paid staffing to help relieve some stress from the volunteers,” Parsons said. “I would love to be able to recruit 20 more volunteers for every fire station…I know it’s impractical, but if we could get an influx of volunteers, none of us would be crying that we needed help.”
Levels fire chief Ronnie Watson said that giving back to the community is the biggest reason he does what he does.
“I feel that everybody needs to return something to their community, so this is a way I feel that I can be a supporter,” he said. “I am proud to be a chief in this county that has fire companies that work together and supports each other like family.”
Facing the burn-out rate of volunteer firefighting is a massive hill to climb, but the volunteers in Hampshire County face that, as well as bodily injury, saving lives, and thin numbers every day.
They work together and do it for us – for the good of the community.
And that is truly inspiring.
