24 of 24 Hampshire precincts reporting
School bond
Yes 2,884 PASSED
No 1,911
Library levy
Yes 2,763 FAILED
No 2,024
County Commission
Republicans
Don Judy 686
Bryan “Tad” Malcolm 380
David Cannon 1,051 NOMINATED
James “J.W.” See III 406
John J. Hicks Sr. 477
Democrats
No candidates
Prosecuting Attorney
Republican
Rebecca L. Miller 2,558 NOMINATED
Democrats
Charlie B. Johnson III 1,007 NOMINATED
Harley Orrin Staggers II 545
58th Delegate
Republican
George A. Miller 1,675 NOMINATED
Daryl E. Cowles 1,550
15th Senate
Republican
Craig P. Blair 8,061 NOMINATED
Kenneth Mattson 7,163
School Board
Jean Shoemaker 2,146
Matthew Trimble 2,453 ELECTED
Bernie Hott 2,309 ELECTED
Conservation Supervisor
Dave Parker 2,432 ELECTED
Keith Bohrer 2,182
What about Hampshire results for state supreme court justices, governor, etc.?
