Campaign 2020
24 of 24 Hampshire precincts reporting

School bond

Yes      2,884     PASSED

No       1,911

Library levy

Yes            2,763     FAILED

No             2,024

County Commission

Republicans

Don Judy                            686

Bryan “Tad” Malcolm            380

David Cannon                   1,051     NOMINATED

James “J.W.” See III            406

John J. Hicks Sr.                  477

Democrats

No candidates

Prosecuting Attorney

Republican

Rebecca L. Miller               2,558     NOMINATED

Democrats

Charlie B. Johnson III        1,007     NOMINATED

Harley Orrin Staggers II       545

58th Delegate

Republican

George A. Miller         1,675     NOMINATED

Daryl E. Cowles          1,550

15th Senate

Republican

Craig P. Blair        8,061     NOMINATED

Kenneth Mattson  7,163

School Board

Jean Shoemaker    2,146

Matthew Trimble    2,453     ELECTED

Bernie Hott           2,309     ELECTED

Conservation Supervisor

Dave Parker          2,432     ELECTED

Keith Bohrer         2,182

(1) comment

klondike108
klondike108

What about Hampshire results for state supreme court justices, governor, etc.?

