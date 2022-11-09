The Attorney General’s Office is warning consumers to be on the lookout for yet another kind of scam – “smishing,” or unsolicited text messages claiming to come from the U.S. Postal Service.
The Attorney General’s Office has received a number of reports of consumers receiving texts with an unfamiliar web link indicating that there’s an issue with a package. The link asks for the consumer’s credit card information for a supposed $3 redelivery fee.
“Don’t fall for it,” said Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. “Especially with holiday shopping season in full swing, scammers are on the prowl looking for victims. I urge consumers to be vigilant, be aware of potential scams and protect your personally identifiable information.”
Scammers are known to mask the message to make it appear it’s coming from a government agency or reputable financial institution. The USPS will not sent consumers text messages or emails without a consumer first requesting the service with a tracking number.
Every year, the Review creates a comprehensive Christmas calendar that runs on the last week of November, collecting Hampshire County’s holiday happenings.
Send your holiday events – programs, parades, craft fairs, markets, etc. – to the Review at news@hampshirereview.com so that your event can be listed in the calendar. and/or subsequent issues of the Review under our “Christmas Tidings” section.
