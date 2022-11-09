The Attorney General’s Office is warning consumers to be on the lookout for yet another kind of scam – “smishing,” or unsolicited text messages claiming to come from the U.S. Postal Service.

The Attorney General’s Office has received a number of reports of consumers receiving texts with an unfamiliar web link indicating that there’s an issue with a package. The link asks for the consumer’s credit card information for a supposed $3 redelivery fee.

