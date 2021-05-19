1
CHARLESTON — West Virginia followed new federal guidance in excluding fully vaccinated people Friday from the statewide mask mandate.
Gov. Jim Justice praised the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for issuing guidance Thursday that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks indoors or out in most cases.
“It’s a good day. It’s a great day,’’ the Republican governor said.
The mask mandate will still apply to those who are not fully vaccinated until June 20, the date Justice has set for lifting the requirement.
He added that “you do not have a constitutional right not to wear a mask,’’ and that private businesses and schools may still require one. Several national major chains, including Home Depot and grocer Kroger Co., announced that they would keep mask mandates in place for now.
Justice also announced the state will end its additional pandemic-era boost for unemployment benefits on June 19, including the additional $300 a week for those without a job.
He said the state is considering a program that would pay a $1,000 bonus for unemployed people who go back to work. It would require the employer agreeing to pay half of the bonus, with the state covered the other half.
“West Virginians will have access to thousands of jobs right now,” he said. “And we need everybody back to work. Our small business and economy depends on it so much.’’
CHARLESTON — More than 60 people from 18 different states have applied to relocate to West Virginia’s capital city through a program incentivizing the move, according to officials.
The Charleston Roots program was launched in April by the city and the Charleston Area Alliance to attract full-time employed remote workers and those looking to fill high-demand jobs, officials said in a statement Tuesday.
The current applicant pool is made up of people who are looking for work or already work in sectors including technology, medicine and public works, according to the statement.
“The response that we’ve seen from folks across the nation that want to move to our Capital City has been overwhelming,’’ Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said. “These folks represent highly skilled individuals that are looking to plant roots and give back to our community.’’
Incentives for those who move to Charleston include $5,000 to go toward initial expenses, as well as mentorship, networking and membership opportunities once settled, news outlets reported.
West Virginia residents who recruit family or friends to move to the city could also receive $1,000.
CHARLESTON — West Virginia received 2,000 applications in the first two days after announcing it is recruiting remote workers, Gov. Jim Justice said last week.
Justice and tourism officials announced the program that would give participants $12,000 cash and free passes for a year to recreational destinations such as whitewater rafting, golf and rock climbing.
The Governor said state Tourism Cabinet Secretary Chelsea Ruby told him the state had received 55,000 inquiries into the program since then.
The program is accepting applications for the first 50 openings in Morgantown, home to West Virginia University. There will be openings later this year for remote worker spots in Shepherdstown in the state’s eastern panhandle, and for Lewisburg in the southeastern corner of the state.
The program was kickstarted in October by a $25 million gift to WVU from Brad Smith, the executive chairman of Intuit’s board of directors, and his wife, Alys, for an outdoor economic development collaborative.
RICHWOOD — Two juveniles have been killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash, State Police said.
The crash happened Saturday along the South Fork of the Cherry River in Greenbrier County, State Police said in a news release.
Troopers found both juveniles beneath the ATV near an embankment.
The victim’s names were not immediately released and the crash remains under investigation by the State Police’s Richwood detachment.
