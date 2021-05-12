After almost 16 years of working with Hospice of the Panhandle, connecting with patients and their families, Francis is retiring on June 1.
“I think it just seemed like the right time to do it,” she said. “I am excited, but it’s kind of mixed feelings. I’ll miss everyone and the patients.”
She said she won’t be stepping away completely, though, and will be occupied with Hospice part-time, maybe once a month or as needed.
At its simplest, her role with Hospice can be defined with a single word: “guidance.”
“Working with Hospice is a privilege, a calling for me, to have people invite us in at a time when it’s very stressful,” she explained. “I tell people, ‘We just want to walk with you.’”
Francis has an ability to form unique and beautiful connections with her patients and their families, said Margaret Cogswell, CEO of Hospice of the Panhandle.
“Over the last 15 years, Pam has been the guide for many patients and their families on their final leg of their journey on Earth,” Cogswell described. “I’m so impressed with her patience and her ability to meet people where they are, to be a calming presence to those who are frightened and to speak directly to those who are confused.”
When Hospice enters someone’s life, Francis explained, it’s usually a time of high stress and tense emotions. Maria Lorensen, development director with Hospice of the Panhandle, said Francis takes it all in stride.
“It’s a high-stress job; you’re with people not in the best of times,” Lorensen remarked. “She navigates those waters beautifully. She’s not ‘Pam Francis, the nurse’ but ‘Pam Francis, a friend.’”
Carter Wagoner, director of Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney (who also is on the Hospice board of directors), has worked closely with Francis for years. He said she’d be tough to replace.
“She’s one of the most remarkable Hospice nurses I’ve ever met,” Wagoner said. “She’s going to leave a big hole.”
Wagoner and Cogswell recalled a story that perfectly captured Francis’ problem-solving, “above-and-beyond” attitude:
Years ago, one of Francis’ patients had passed away at her home just outside of Romney. She had gone to the patient’s home in the middle of a snowstorm to care for her and be there for the family.
When Wagoner arrived, he saw a narrow path shoveled to the house. He asked who had shoveled the walkway, thinking it might have been done to help him and the team from the funeral home.
He learned instead that Francis shoveled a path to get into the home to care for her patient.
“This is just 1 example of how she goes above and beyond her regular duties every day,” Cogswell said.
Wagoner added to Cogswell’s point, saying, “It didn’t matter what the situation was. Pam did it quietly, efficiently.”
Though Francis called her job with Hospice “fulfilling,” she said she has other fulfilling things waiting for her in her retirement. She’s a 10-year Bluegrass Festival volunteer, she’s active with Honeybee Music in Romney and she’s involved in her church in Keyser. She’s been working to facilitate diabetes education in Hampshire County, and while Covid sent all of that to the backburner, she said she’s hopeful to start up again soon.
She’s even involved with mission work to Africa, and while Covid has thrown a wrench into travel plans for Francis, she’s looking ahead to possibly making that trip next year.
“I’m going to be busy,” she said with a laugh. “I’ve always been very involved in my community.”
Francis, a West Virginia native, moved to Hampshire County around 40 years ago. She went to nursing school when she was 39.
“It’s never too late to start something new,” she advised, also noting that she had never really been involved with music in her youth, either. Now, she’s taking vocal lessons from Elizabeth Podsiadlo and is a member of the Honeybee Community Choir.
Though she said she’s looking forward to taking “everything that was part-time, full-time,” Francis said she’d miss her “outstanding” Hospice team.
“I think all of us here (with Hospice) have a calling. We’re all like a family,” she commented. “We really put our hearts into the work. We’re all where we’re supposed to be.”
