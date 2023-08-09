CAPON BRIDGE — The Friends of the Cacapon River encourage landowners throughout the Cacapon River Valley to look for the spongy moth egg masses. The invasive spongy moth (previously called gypsy moth) can be found throughout the Cacapon River watershed and could impact our forests, streams and rivers next spring. The spongy moth is the most serious insect pest ever to invade West Virginia’s forests.
“Spongy moths have been around for years almost unnoticed, but sudden population increases like what we’re witnessing this year can cause defoliation, stress and even death to our trees!” said Tim Reese, President of the Friends of the Cacapon River. “Property owners can play an active part in protecting their forest and river resources.”
Defoliation by the spongy moth caterpillars feeding on the tree leaves occurs in spring and early summer. The primary option for controlling spongy moths is aerial spraying large forested areas in early spring. WV Department of Agriculture (WVDA) offers landowners and communities the opportunity to participate in a spray program.
WVDA uses treatment materials that are the most effective method in preventing defoliation and the rapid spread of this destructive insect. The sign-up period runs through August 31, 2023.
On a smaller scale, homeowners can take steps to reduce the spongy moth populations around their homes or on high-valued trees. Scraping egg masses into soapy water or killing the spongy moth caterpillars next spring can help protect trees. Visit the Friends of the Cacapon River (https://cacaponriver.org/spongymoth/) for more details about the life cycle of the spongy moth and homeowner actions.
Defoliation caused by the spongy moth caterpillars reduces the vigor and general health of forests and shade trees, leads to tree death, alters wildlife habitat, changes the quality and quantity of water, lowers property values and reduces the economic value of timber. Everyone needs to help reduce the spongy moth impact in the Cacapon River Valley.
The mission of the Friends of the Cacapon River is to preserve, protect, and promote the environmental health and scenic character of the Cacapon River and its watershed. Go to cacaponriver.org for more information.
