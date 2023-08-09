Spongy moth

Female spongy moths lay the tan-colored egg masses that will hatch next spring, threatening forests and rivers.

CAPON BRIDGE — The Friends of the Cacapon River encourage landowners throughout the Cacapon River Valley to look for the spongy moth egg masses. The invasive spongy moth (previously called gypsy moth) can be found throughout the Cacapon River watershed and could impact our forests, streams and rivers next spring. The spongy moth is the most serious insect pest ever to invade West Virginia’s forests.

“Spongy moths have been around for years almost unnoticed, but sudden population increases like what we’re witnessing this year can cause defoliation, stress and even death to our trees!” said Tim Reese, President of the Friends of the Cacapon River. “Property owners can play an active part in protecting their forest and river resources.”

