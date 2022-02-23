ROMNEY — A quick regular meeting followed an all-afternoon work session for the school board Monday, as 2 HOSA members presented about their upcoming state candidacy.
Kaylynn McKee and Audrey Linaburg, state HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) officer candidates, were accompanied by their teacher Kristie Long as they spoke to the board, updating the 4 present members about their organization and the state candidacy process.
The 2 students also asked the board for permission to allow Long to go with them to state officer training in Daniels in April, and conferences and events that follow.
“We want to be health professionals so we can represent Hampshire County,” McKee said. ‘We want to show the rest of the world how talented people from Hampshire County can be, and we want to show all of you guys that we have an advisor leading us into the future of HOSA, and it would really help if she’d be able to come with us.”
Linaburg added, “If not for Mrs. Long, we wouldn’t be here tonight.”
To become a state officer, Linaburg and McKee will have to take an assessment, and depending on their scores, will be placed in a state leadership position that suits them best. Long said that the 2 students have what it takes to be great at the state level.
“These 2 young ladies have brought themselves to my attention since they were freshmen. They have consistently stepped up,” Long praised. “They embody the leadership qualities that I look for in a state officer.”
Because of a possible interpretation of state policy, Long currently may be unable to accompany Linaburg and McKee and board president Debbie Champ and vice president Ed Morgan thanked the trio for bringing the concern to the board’s attention.
“We’ll check into it,” Champ responded. “We’ll find out what the policy is, and what’s happening.”
Superintendent Jeff Pancione added congratulations to the 2 students and wished them luck at the state level.
Also at Monday night’s brief meeting, the board approved 27 personnel changes, including the employment of Austin Nemith as the head boys track coach at CBMS, effective Feb. 23 and the resignation of Jarod Briggs as assistant track coach at HHS, effective Feb. 11.
In the upcoming months, Hampshire County schools will be presenting their LSICs to the board. The next meeting will be March 7 at 5:30, and teams from Augusta Elementary, Capon Bridge Elementary and Capon Bridge Middle will present to the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.