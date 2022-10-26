AUGUSTA – A man was shot and killed at an Augusta bus stop this morning.
The Hampshire County Sheriff's Office reported Wednesday morning just before 9 a.m. that a fatal shooting at the intersection of Mack Road and Saint Peter Lane was under investigation.
Sheriff Nathan Sions confirmed that the incident occurred at a school bus stop with children present.
"One male is deceased and we have the male shooter identified, and he is with deputies," Sions said about the homicide. The Sheriff's Office will be conducting interviews and reviewing evidence, and as of right now there is nothing further to report.
"There is no threat to the public at this time," he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.