ROMNEY — The magistrate’s ruling Friday morning wasn’t what Love Shack owner Sabrina Droescher wanted to hear, as the judge denied her request to keep 7 of the 103 seized dogs from her Cabin Road property on Cooper Mountain and was subsequently formally indicted on 103 charges of animal cruelty.
Droescher appeared before Magistrate Ron DiCiolla to contest the seizure of 7 dogs from her property, located about 4 miles north of U.S. 50 on Cooper Mountain, where Hampshire County Animal Control and the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Department have removed 103 living dogs from the premises since April 5. One of the dogs, a blue pit bull, will remain with Droescher “for safety purposes,” due to her extremely aggressive nature.
Cpl. Phoebe Lahman with the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Dept. described the conditions she noticed at the property: the “excessively strong” smell of urine and feces, lack of organization in the dogs’ medical records and the varying medical conditions of the dogs.
The investigation led by Lahman began on Sept. 30, 2020, when she went to the property, met Droescher and did a walkthrough. After the walkthrough, Droescher was told to clean up the area and reduce the number of dogs.
Lahman said when she returned at the end of March, the numbers weren’t dwindling and that there were no real improved conditions.
“It just wasn’t safe for the dogs,” Lahman said. Medically, Lahman said there were many dogs with “severe issues” that were untreated by Droescher, listing heartworms, UTIs and injuries stemming from fighting, although the rabies shots and flea medications seemed up-to-date, and it appeared Droescher had swapped out some of the cages for bigger ones.
Droescher provided a list of dogs that she was requesting to be returned to her, and several character witnesses were called to the stand to testify on the Love Shack owner’s behalf. James Edwards, a friend of Droescher’s for about 5 years, said he supported the idea of returning the dogs to her.
“In the time I’ve been there and known her, I’ve never seen her abuse a dog,” he said. “I admire her tenacity to stay on something.”
Directing his comments to Droescher, he added, “You may have screwed this up, but your intentions were good. I have seen nothing but positive results.”
Edwards described the property; saying that every dog had access to a yard, clean water and food.
“The hard part was getting people who said they’d help to actually show up,” Edwards explained. “There’s only so much 1 person can do.”
Bryan Yasnowsky also gave a tearful testimony on Droescher’s behalf, saying that the Love Shack owner “easily works 18 hours a day.”
“Her dogs are her family,” he said. “There’s absolutely no reason (the 7 dogs) shouldn’t be returned. They were very loved.”
Yasnowsky admitted that Droescher might have bitten off more than she could chew with the sheer number of dogs on the property.
“Yes, there were too many dogs,” he said. “But it can be cleaned up with 8 dogs. I think it’ll be fine.”
Droescher’s final witness was Rose Hanan, who simply voiced her support for her friend of 19 years.
“Everything went to hell in a handbasket, but that’s not how it started,” Hanan said behind the stand.
Hanan explained that when Droescher moved to the Cooper Mountain property, the amount of dogs on the property was nowhere near as high as it was when the dogs were seized a few weeks ago.
The 7 dogs that Droescher requested she called her “personal” dogs, though Cpl. Lahman said in their investigation of the property, there was no evidence that the 7 dogs were being treated any differently than the other dogs at the rescue.
Droescher said that she loved the dogs.
“They’re not neglected, they’re not abused. They’re not locked in cages,” she said about the Love Shack dogs. “I can take amazingly good care of 8 dogs. I don’t know how to be without them.”
DiCiolla ruled that the 7 dogs would not be returned to Droescher.
“What I’m seeing is good intentions gone bad,” DiCiolla said to the Love Shack owner. “At this point, looking at the whole picture, I’m not going to return the dogs to you.”
Droescher has 20 days from the hearing to file an appeal and contest the ruling.
