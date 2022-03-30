ROMNEY — The approval of Senate Bill 172, which will increase the compensation for elected officials who’d like a raise, left Hampshire’s 3 county commissioners unmoved at last Tuesday’s meeting.
The bill, which officially passed March 11, details that since 2015, “new and additional duties” have been imposed on county commissioners, sheriffs, county and circuit clerks, assessors and prosecuting attorneys in the state. These elected officials must certify that they do, indeed, want a raise in, which then must be approved by the auditor.
The commissioners last Tuesday night made it clear that they aren’t interested in a raise.
“I was elected at the amount that I agreed to work for…so I’m not going to run to give myself more,” said Commission president Brian Eglinger. “I knew what the amount was when I signed up.”
Commissioner Dave Cannon heartily agreed with Eglinger (“Hear, hear,” he echoed emphatically), and highlighted the wording in the bill itself that detailed “new duties added.”
“They didn’t add any duties for us,” Commissioner Bob Hott responded with a chuckle.
From the commission’s understanding of SB 172, elected officials may choose whether or not to have their compensation increased, but Eglinger added, “I’m staying out of that.”
Also at last Tuesday’s meeting, the commission approved the sale of a surplus ambulance for $6,751.55, which was right in the neighborhood of what Tad Malcolm, director of Hampshire County Emergency Management, was hoping.
Also, Eglinger, as president, signed the annual EMPG grant (emergency management preparedness grant), which provides much-needed resources to assist state and local governments in preparing for disasters.
Last year, grant writer Erin Timbrook said, the amount for the grant was $82,000, but this year it’s $40,000.
“They change the formula every year,” she explained to a disgruntled Hott, who inquired about the significant drop in grant money. “Next year, it’ll be different again.”
Four years ago, Hampshire County was officially designated as a “High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area” through the Office of National Drug Control Policy. Eglinger signed the letter to renew that designation on Tuesday night.
The HIDTA program includes a grant that offers more resources to areas that may otherwise not have them when combatting drug trafficking.
To qualify to be considered a HIDTA, an area must be a “significant center of illegal drug production, manufacturing, importation or distribution,” said the DEA website.
“I think our participation in this really gives our county access to different jurisdictions and a larger team,” Cannon said. “It’s been a huge success.”
