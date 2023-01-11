The man charged with inciting 2021’s botched kidnaping – and the break-in and shootout that it included – is one of the 24 indictments that the Hampshire County grand jury handed up last week.
Updated: January 12, 2023 @ 5:59 am
Edward Lee Fairman has been indicted for 7 different counts, including accessory before the fact to the following: attempted kidnaping, burglary, malicious assault, wanton endangerment involving a firearm and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, as well as counts of both conspiracy to commit burglary and solicitation of malicious assault.
Charging documents dig into exactly what happened, outlining the felony counts against Fairman.
Documents say 4 of Fairman’s charges took place as a result of a telephone call with Edward J. North Jr., where Fairman, in Virginia at the time, “procured, or counseled, or commanded, or incited” North to kidnap a woman from her Springfield home and hold her against her will, burglarize the home of George Corwell – which North did – and maliciously assault Corwell.
North did wound Corwell that day by hitting him with a pistol and “causing him bodily injury.”
Documents also say that Fairman’s phone call encouraged North to commit a felony resulting in wanton endangerment involving a firearm – making Fairman an accessory before the fact for that felony, as well as the use of a firearm to commit a felony.
Because of Fairman’s encouragement over the phone, his 6th count is one of conspiracy to burglarize Corwell’s home, and the 7th count is the felony offense of solicitation of malicious assault by telephone.
Special Prosecutor John Ours of Petersburg painted a picture of the Jan. 3, 2021, events during Austin Fairman’s plea hearing – Edward’s son. The elder Fairman called Austin 78 times from a Virginia prison – so call recordings were available – pushing Austin to take back what he considered his from Corwell.
What Fairman considered “his” was a diamond ring, a car – and his girlfriend, who was living with Corwell.
When Austin finally gave in to his dad’s demands, he and three other men allegedly broke into the Springfield house. Corwell returned fire, wounding the younger Fairman.
Austin pled guilty last December to a single count of conspiracy to commit burglary.
Michael Paul Anderson and Terry Bruce Livermore Jr., two men who accompanied Austin to Corwell’s residence, both pled guilty to burglary last January and were sentenced in April to probation. Other charges against them were dropped. Part of their plea agreement included language that they would testify against both North and Edward Fairman.
North reached a plea agreement in March, pleading guilty to burglary and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Five other charges against him were dropped.
