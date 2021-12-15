A big buck season across West Virginia was big for Hampshire County too.
The county had the 2nd-highest kill in the state for the 2-week firearms season that ended Dec. 5. Hunters here took 1,483 deer. Only Greenbrier County, with 1,603, reported a higher total.
The harvest was Hampshire’s highest since 2015 and a 7% increase over 2020’s total.
The state reported a 10% increase this year over last, with hunters checking in 42,674 bucks, compared to 38,785 in 2020.
“The harvest during the 2021 traditional buck firearm season was expected to be similar to that of 2020,” said Paul Johansen, chief of the Division of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Section. “Below average oak mast indices may have allowed hunters to better pattern deer movement.”
Johansen explained that only the north central portion of the state had a decline, while all other areas of the state registered increases. The southeastern and southwestern areas of the state had the largest increases from the 2020 harvest at 31% and 20%, respectively.
After Greenbrier and Hampshire, the rest of the top 10 was Randolph (1,356), Jackson (1,353), Hardy (1,264), Preston (1,261), Braxton (1,243), Monroe (1,225), Kanawha (1,222) and Roane (1,205).
Several days of deer hunting opportunities remain for 2021, including the remainder of the archery and crossbow season, which runs through Dec. 31.
Muzzleloader deer season opened Monday, running through next Sunday, Dec. 19. Youth antlerless season will be open Dec. 26-27. o
