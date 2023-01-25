CHARLESTON — West Virginia has settled for $83 million with Walgreens for the pharmacy store chain’s role in perpetuating the opioid crisis in the state with the most per capita overdose deaths, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced last week.

That brings the total West Virginia dollars brought in from opioid litigation to more than $950 million, according to the Attorney General’s office. The state now has one remaining opioid case to close out. A trial with Kroger is set for June.

