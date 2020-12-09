Sions returns as sheriff in '21, names Alkire chief deputy
Next month, he resumes the role, elected unopposed Nov. 3.
What have 16 years taught him?
“Don’t be hasty in decision-making,” he says.
Maybe that comes from all the years in law enforcement. Becoming a father of 4 probably has something to do with it too. (He had no children when he was 1st elected.)
Sions served 2 consecutive terms as sheriff, the maximum allowed under West Virginia law. West Virginia’s county sheriffs wear 2 hats — as the county’s chief law enforcer and as the county’s treasurer.
When Sions stepped aside, his chief deputy, John Alkire, was elected in 2012 to replace him — and Alkire appointed Sions his chief deputy.
Now, Alkire’s 2 terms are up and, Sions said, the pair will switch roles again. Alkire will become chief deputy when Sions takes office Jan. 1.
“John’s going to stay around,” Sions said.
The law enforcement staff is a little larger these days — 19 sworn officers.
“Some days we could use triple the staff,” Sions said. “We’re always busy, if not responding to calls, trying to get caught up on reports.”
One thing that hasn’t changed is the office’s top priority: fighting drugs.
“Any law enforcement officer you talk to, anyone in the community will honestly say drug problems are most critical,” Sions said.
But scratch a little deeper and he sees the breakdown of families being a prime cause of the drug problems.
“Children are not getting the support they need when they’re younger,” he said. They’re not being given the discipline or guidance they need at a younger age.”
Still, he said, the county is relatively blessed that drugs don’t have the hold here that they do in other places.
And, he offered, law enforcement here is blessed to have the support from the community.
“We’re human and we’re not perfect,” he said, “but we try to be respectful to the folks we deal with and in return we get a lot of respect back. That goes a long ways.”
That may be why calls for police reform don’t resonate here the way they do in other parts of America.
“Hopefully, at the end of the day all of us working together, we can make a positive difference.”
