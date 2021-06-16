Catholic Charities’ Romney Office has closed its children’s clothing closet.
The agency has donated all its coats, jackets, gloves and hats to Warm the Children, along with small coat and shoe racks.
* * *
West Virginia Day is Sunday. State, county and local government offices will be closed Monday in observance. Federal offices are open and mail will be delivered.
* * *
West Virginia has funded the day report center that serves Hampshire, Hardy and Pendleton counties for another year.
The governor’s office announced the $190,000 grant to the Hampshire County Commission on Monday.
* * *
The 145th anniversary of Custer’s Last Stand will be noted with an illustrated talk on June 25 at the Berkeley Springs Church of Christ, 290 S. Green St.
The 7 p.m. lecture by Steve French will look at the battle’s background, aftermath and effect on popular culture. On June 25, 1876, Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer’s 7th Cavalry was defeated by overwhelming numbers of Sioux and Northern Cheyenne warriors along the Little Bighorn River in Montana.
* * *
West Virginia’s average gas price rose 0.4 cents per gallon last week, averaging $2.98 Sunday in GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,154 stations across the Mountain State.
Gas prices in West Virginia are 1.2 cents higher than a month ago and 95.1 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average rose 1.6 cents per gallon last week, averaging $3.07 Sunday. The national average is up 3.7 cents from a month ago and 97.7 cents from a year ago.
