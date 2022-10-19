1019 purg mine 2.jpg

The mine is located just off Old Mountain Road, and is really no more than a hole in the ground.

PURGITSVILLE — The original contaminants found in the water in Purgitsville have historical roots: a cave just off Old Mountain Road that was used as a saltpeter mine during the Civil War.

Don Judy, pastor at White Pine Church of the Brethren, has been taking the lead on getting public water to the area after in-depth investigation revealed that the contaminated water has been making residents sick for years.

The Purgitsville location of the old cave that was used as a saltpeter mine during the Civil War.

