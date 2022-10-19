PURGITSVILLE — The original contaminants found in the water in Purgitsville have historical roots: a cave just off Old Mountain Road that was used as a saltpeter mine during the Civil War.
Don Judy, pastor at White Pine Church of the Brethren, has been taking the lead on getting public water to the area after in-depth investigation revealed that the contaminated water has been making residents sick for years.
“This thing’s got a history behind it,” said Judy.
The Purgitsville cave collapsed in 1970, and the original water test came from the face of the cave, and then samples were taken both downstream and upstream from the cave. Right now, Judy said, there’s lots of “orange and black oozy-looking stuff at the front entrance” of the cave.
Saltpeter is a mineral that was used to make gunpowder during the Civil War, and Judy said that there wasn’t any official record of the mine itself.
“They had no idea anything like that was in this area,” he said. “It’s been an education, I’m telling you.”
In the Mountain State, when folks use the term “mine,” the 1st thought they have is immediately coal.
“The big thing, the rumor, was that in 1880 to 1920 some of the old folks said there was a possibility they were digging coal,” Judy explained. “They didn’t find any of that.”
Judy said that the mine was located in February of 2019, and it was “the key that opened the door” to getting grant funding for public water to the area.
In December of 2019, Judy visited a biological and environmental technology class at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College and shared some of his research with Amo Oliverio’s class – including an alarming video of Judy igniting flowing tap water on fire as well as data about disease occurrences in Purgitsville.
In simple terms, the flaming water is due to flammable natural gases in the tap water (such as methane, ethane and acetylene), which can cause headaches, nausea, loss of coordination and more if ingested.
Some of the wells tested positive for small amounts of arsenic as well, and 2 known cancer-causing forms of radium (radium 226 and radium 228). Ingested radium will build up in the kidney, soft tissues and bones, thus increasing the mortality risk of several different kinds of cancer.
“Just one of these contaminants in drinking water would be a major concern, let alone the combination of all of these carcinogenic toxins in a family’s drinking water,” Oliverio said in 2019. “The medical community have yet to clearly define the health risks of these contaminants…in the meantime, the people of Purgitsville need to have access to clean and healthy drinking water for themselves and their future children.”
The good news? That access to clean and healthy drinking water is well on its way.
The $4.2 million project has been fully funded through grant money from different agencies at both the state and the federal levels.
“It won’t cost Central Hampshire a penny,” Judy said.
Right now, Judy is working to ensure that the Purgitsville water project keeps moving right along. The project is still waiting on the certificate from the Army Corps of Engineers, and once the certificate is in place, the project will hopefully be put out to bid within the next 4 months.
Hopefully “by the time winter starts easing up, they’ll be able to be digging dirt,” Judy said.
