Gilmer

PSC president Chris Gilmer, pictured on the Keyser campus

KEYSER – Chris Gilmer, a first-generation college graduate who became a leader in higher education, published author and advocate for underserved students, will transition from interim to permanent campus president of West Virginia University Potomac State College.

Gilmer, who was appointed to lead the WVU Keyser Campus in an interim capacity last April, will begin his new tenure immediately.

