ROMNEY — Though hopes were high for Hampshire Highlands Arts and Music Festival this September, the event will be on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making it the next bullet point in the ever-growing list of cancellations.
A few weeks ago, Hampshire County Arts Council chairwoman and festival planner Joanne Snead was optimistic about having the event with adapted guidelines for participant safety, but after consulting with the Hampshire County Health Department, Snead said that canceling is, at this point, the best option.
“Our activities would have to be severely limited,” she explained. “We do not have the resources nor the manpower to ensure that we can meet the guidelines for keeping our participants and visitors safe during COVID-19.”
Before the event was officially canceled, Snead mentioned a few causes for caution in the planning of the festival, such as the average age of the participants and the inability for musical groups or performers to practice due to restrictions due to the pandemic.
While the festival is taking a break this year to keep the community safe, Snead said they are disappointed to have to cancel, though she and the rest of the Arts Council are working hard to make next year’s event a big one and an exciting one.
“We have worked hard to plan a great program of events that we will offer for September 2021,” Snead said. “We have committed to incorporate an environmental theme into our festival each year. Activities centered around this year’s theme, ‘Earth Art–Inspired by Pollinators,’ will still be featured next year.”
The Hampshire Highlands Arts and Music Festival is the most recent in a list of canceled Hampshire County mainstays, which also includes the South Branch Bluegrass Festival, the county fair and Capon Bridge Founders’ Day.
