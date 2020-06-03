And pretty sure we can’t afford not to spend it…
I’m talking about the school bond. First, I want to thank Jim King for his April 1st opinion “harmful, annoying nonsense.” And thanks to the board members voluntaries who worked tirelessly to get this school bond to the table.
And here comes my but. Not sure we can afford it and pretty sure we can’t afford not to spend it … and therein lies the problem. How do you ask people to pay for something they cannot afford when it is so needed?
On Feb. 28, the Review published some rather sad news: poverty increasing in Hampshire County. It stated that 1/5th — that is 1 in 5 — of our residents are living in poverty in our county. If that wasn’t sad enough our state ranked 50th as the poorest state and as having the highest poverty level in the nation, averaging 5.7 percent higher than the national average.
We also have the highest poverty rate for children in the nation, at 25.5 percent. If we use the U.S. Census for Hampshire County, which states that there are 4,333 people under the age of 18, that would equate to approximately 1 in 4 children living in poverty.
And of the 2,971 students enrolled in pre-K through grade 2 that would mean that 752 students live in poverty.
“West Virginia also ranks among the worst in a number of other key socioeconomic indicators such as Unemployment rate, poverty rate, and percentages of families who earn less than $10,000”. With Charleston rating number 16 nationally for cities people are fleeing from for financial and crime reasons. The picture isn’t very positive.
According to the US census bureau Hampshire County has seen a 3% decrease in population and has the lowest birth rate in a 6-county radius — and the 2nd-highest teenage birth rate in that same 6-county radius.
Our population is comprised of 22.4 percent people over the age of 65, who are more than likely living on fixed incomes.
We have approximately 5,191 residents over the age of 65 who for the most part live on a fixed income. And unfortunately, the cost of living is going up but their income is not and another tax increase would be tough.
Pop was one week short of 90 when he passed away and he lived on a fixed income. He had move here to Hampshire County in 2003. He loved these mountains and Capon Bridge.
He moved from a town where the county kept raising taxes and one year, he decided to go to the meeting they were having on whether to add another levy-tax increase. You know the story of how to boil a frog…put it in cold water and increase the temperature slowly.
Well that’s what they had been doing in his county for a very long time. Except this time, it was for a bit higher increase and quite a few senior citizens showed up for the meeting.
When they challenge the County Executive with this question. “You’re making it almost impossible to live here with all of these tax increases.” And this was his response. “Well then I guess you will just have to move.”
And they followed up with “How can you justify your response?” And he responded with “If you move out and sell your home the new resident will pay taxes on the new value of their home, which will be multiple times the value in which you are paying.” He continued, “More then likely they will be a 2-family income, which means they will be paying income tax to the county, which you do not pay at this time.”
I fact checked this conversation back then with several others at the meeting and was flabbergasted, shocked, appalled to say the least. But as I like to quote my friend; follow the money.
A lesson on economics and retirement: according to the Social Security Administration, the average person presently on Social Security receives $900 to $1,200 a month. Not much to live on.
As an example, I’m going to use Pops’ income, which was $980, so that would make his annual income is $11,760. Minus the Medicare insurance premium of $138 per months, that’s 1,656, leaving him with $10,104 annually.
Side Note; for any of you young people or not retired folks don’t rely on Social Security to retire. Plan ahead. That’s another topic in itself. Sorry, I digressed.
I’m using Pops’ finances before he went home to be with the Lord. These are annual numbers. His auto insurance full coverage was $650, propane for eating and cooking was $500, his taxes were right at $950, vehicle taxes $75, phone and satellite were $1,068, gasoline and vehicle expenses (oil changes, tires etc.) came to around $1,800; some years a little more. Electric bill was $1,200, supplemental health $2,400 (at 89 used fairly regularly). Life insurance $780, tithe $1,100, homeowner association dues $200, groceries $3,600. For a total that is bare bones numbers.
Most people of his generation receive the lower number. And by the way his cell phone was on Sis’s plan. His cost of living was $14,323. Between some retirement (about $3,600 annually) and Social Security’s $10,104, he struggled to make ends meet.
And just think; he had no car payment nor mortgage. Everything was fine until his retirement was gone. And he had to find ways to cut back.
Now to the issue at hand we have 22.5 percent of the county population who are over the age of 65; and more than likely living on fixed incomes. In the article written on March 18th it stated that on average individuals would see a $193 dollar increase per 100,000 of value. I spoke with a friend and it would be $352 additional on her home, which would mean a 26 percent increase over her present property taxes for home and another additional $13 for her vehicle.
In my mind, I’m caught between a rock and a hard place. My emotions are torn. I know we need better school buildings.
And I think the bond has merit. And I know a lot of work went into it.
But at some point, it becomes a question of, can you afford an increase in your cost of living for the next 10 years and how many more levies will come during those 10 years. And don’t forget we had the Rescue Squad levy of $100 a year for life added.
At the polls on June 9, the decision will be yours. You decide. There is no right or wrong on this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.