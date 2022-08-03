0803 Peach Davis 1.jpg

ROMNEY — Hand in hand with the West Virginia Peach Festival, history will be on display this weekend at the 1798 Davis Log House beside the Hampshire County Public Library, 153 W. Main St.

The house itself will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 6) so visitors can learn the history of the Davis family and tour the home.  

