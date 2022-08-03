ROMNEY — Hand in hand with the West Virginia Peach Festival, history will be on display this weekend at the 1798 Davis Log House beside the Hampshire County Public Library, 153 W. Main St.
The house itself will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 6) so visitors can learn the history of the Davis family and tour the home.
On the grounds, history will be brought to life through demonstrations of pottery making, basket making, broom making, chair caning, spinning wheel, blacksmithing, woodworking and weaving.
Re-enactors for both the Civil War and French and Indian War will be encamped behind the library. The colonial era Rutherford Rangers protected the Romney area frontier in the 1760s. Led by Capt. Mark Buhl from Frederick County, Va., the rangers will be spending the night on the grounds.
Other presenters of frontier life:
• Trapper Bob Mumma will discuss how trapping was done back in the day and will have pelts on display
• David and Jeannie Zaladonis, Flintlock and Fiddles, will cover the life experiences of a ranger, frontiersman and wife life during the French and Indian War period, 1755-1763. They will have 18th Century guns and items on display. Jeannie will share her old-time fiddle playing.
• Sharing tribal stories will be Native American Adam Mumma in full regalia and Mark Bower as Red Hawk.
• Charles and Sherri Robin Boland, the Kilted Bee Keepers from Springfield, will be on hand with their honey bees and share information about the 2022 honey harvest.
Hampshire County authors will be at the library to talk about their works and sign books. They include Dan Oates, Melanie Michael with her illustrator, Robin Ayers, Vicky Milleson and Melinda Chambers.
The library will have activities going on for the kids from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday — face painting, homemade peach ice cream, an escape room and story telling. Rock painting will go on outside for stones to be hidden around town and on the festival grounds.
Call the library at 304-822-3185 to reserve a time for the Alien Abduction escape room, or walk in and take your chances. Escape room groups are limited to 10 people at a time.
A quilt display continues inside the library.
