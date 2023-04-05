em

To record emissions flow and activity, WVU student researchers attach instruments to water storage tanks at a natural gas production site. Funding from the U.S. Department of Energy will support methane emissions monitoring at sites in three states over the next three years, a project from the WVU Center for Alternative Fuels, Engines and Emissions.

Over the next three years, researchers with the West Virginia University Center for Alternative Fuels, Engines and Emissions will try to gain a robust understanding of where and why leaks of methane and other gases happen and their effects on local air quality and global climate. 

With the support of $5.5 million in U.S. Department of Energy funding, the project, led by Derek Johnson, associate professor at the Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources, will focus on methane emissions — a planet-warming greenhouse gas — from liquid storage tanks across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio. 

