CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will be hosting a virtual refresher Acidified-Only Better Process Control class on Jan. 26.
To be eligible to attend this class you must have previously completed the BPCS course. This is only a 4-hour refresher class and will not provide certification. There is no cost for the refresher class; however, space is limited and will be on a 1st-come, 1st-served basis to the 1st 27 students.
“The class will review and reaffirm key points important to the safe production of acidified foods. These classes are detail oriented and cover a lot of information. We encourage those who have taken BPC classes before to attend this virtual refresher,” Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt said.
Joseph E. Marcy of Virginia Tech will teach the course. Each participant will be responsible for having their own BPC book from a previous class.
BPCS is a course that has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration as well as the U.S. Department of Agriculture for processors of acidified and low acid canned foods. This class is not mandatory to retain certification.
Funds for the project were awarded to the WVDA through the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service, 2019 Specialty Crop Block Grant program.
Registration will close at 4 p.m. Jan. 19 on the link provided: https://agriculture.wv.gov/wvda-events/
For questions about the BPCS, email Leslie Boggess at lboggess@wvda.us or call 304-558-2210.
