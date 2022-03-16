Tucker D. Jones
Tucker Durante Jones shuffled off this mortal coil Thursday, March 10, 2022, a victim of a fall in his old age.
(I know, AP style says just use “died,” but Shakespeare penned that phrase as part of Hamlet’s soliloquy some 420 years ago and I’ve always loved it, and besides, the way Tucker was moving of late, “shuffle” is such an apt description for a low-slung, long-haired dachshund.)
He was 13-and-a-half.
(Folk wisdom tells us that’s the equivalent of 95 in human years. That’s a long, long good life.)
Born July 1, 2008, in a farm outbuilding in Mineral County, he was separated from his parents and siblings at a young age. He might be survived by 4 sisters and a brother.
(We were headed home from Blackwater Falls on a late Saturday afternoon in early October when we passed the giant ply board sign that said “Dachshund puppies 4 sale” near the base of Knobley Mountain on U.S. 50. We passed by, but turned back around within a mile and wound our way up the hill to the farm.
We wanted a short-haired — easier to groom — female — less chance of marking territory in the house — but the farmer reached down and picked up a long-haired male that literally wrapped himself around Russ’s waist and the deal was a forgone conclusion.)
Never much of a traveler, shortly before his 1st birthday he nonetheless spent an adventurous 3 days at Boone County’s West Virginia Coal Festival that was the topic of discussion for years.
(“Never much of a traveler” means he threw up on me 3 times in the 18-mile drive home that 1st night. The adventure was running away from Russ’s son’s house when we left him there to make a trip to Missouri, 3 gut-wrenching days before he was found again.)
Tucker lived in Romney with his 2 favorite humans, with occasional visits to extended — human — family in Clarksburg.
(Yeah, Russ was more favored than me, but I was content to be in 2nd place. Those trips usually included doses of puppy Dramamine.)
He was known by several names, including Jonesey, Tuck, Mr. Tucker, ’ittle Bitty, Itty and Biddle itty.
(Hey, these things just evolve.)
He considered the entire hilltop along Cornwell Drive his domain.
(Sorry, Mocha, Blue, Clarence, Chloe, Mia, Copper, Yippy and Yappy, and any neighbor dogs I’ve overlooked, but it was his hill.)
Jones enjoyed treats (often), regular walks and barking at passersby from the comfort of his favorite chair beside the living room window.
For a dog whose barking was his strongest weapon, he was considered dignified by those who knew him.
(As dignified as a tail-wagging puppy could be.)
In his later years, he forsook the chair for the couch in the TV room, where he enjoyed long naps.
The fall that preceded his death was heart-rending and head-shaking.
(How does a critter with such short legs, that low to the ground, stumble? But he did, down more than half the stairs. To his credit, he didn’t particularly exhibit ill effects for 2 weeks, but then conditions degenerated quickly.)
Services were private and his remains were cremated. His remaining earthly goods were shared with friends.
(Even though I was 2nd in your eyes, buddy, you were my favorite puppy ever. Life will be emptier now.)
