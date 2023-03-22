Demolition of the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital building to make way for the new South Branch Elementary School finally has begun.
A kick-off meeting at Taggart Hall last Wednesday brought together representatives of the Hampshire County Development Authority, which owns the property, and Fairmont-based Reclaim Company, the demolition contractor, to review the project details and timeline.
Superintendent Jeff Pancione and school board Vice President Matthew Trimble were also present.
Once the old site is cleared, the authority will trade it for School Street properties owned by the Board of Education, including the present Romney Elementary School.
The contract calls for demolition to be substantially complete in 60 days and fully complete in 90 days — well before the Aug. 7 date that Development Authority Executive Director Eileen Johnson gave as her “most conservative” estimate for turning the site over to the Board of Education.
Pancione told Reclaim Project Manager Andrew Emery that a secondary road was being added off Blue Street to circle the rescue squad building so that the Romney Rescue Squad, located next to the old hospital, can continue to function normally during the demolition.
Thrasher Project Engineer Patricia Escoriaza went over contract details, reporting Reclaim had been the low bidder, at $253,138. She noted that one reason that Reclaim was able to submit such a low bid was that it had a “pretty close landfill.”
Questioned about this, Emery confirmed that the firm will be using Reclaim’s landfill at the end of Pathfinder Lane, just below the Mountain View Assembly of God Church on Cooper Mountain, located on over 63 acres of land the Reclaim Company bought in 2015 for $237,500.
It attracted public attention in 2016 when county compliance officer Charlie Baker discovered the landfill in operation on Cooper Mountain and learned the state Department of Environmental Protection had issued a permit for it – a surprise to him and also to the county commission and regional solid waste authority.
The Review later found the DEP violated its own policies, issuing the permit without first placing the required public notice in the newspaper. The DEP did point out that since Hampshire County has no zoning or land use policies that might have been violated, there was no reason to notify the county government.
The landfill flunked its first inspection in July 2016, when DEP inspector Gerry Crispino found what he described as “large quantities of prohibited materials” dumped at the site, though they appeared to have been trash rather than anything toxic.
The prohibited materials were described as “a radiator, large pipes, furniture, an air cylinder with pressure gauge, remnants of synthetic carpet, parts of chairs, exercise mats and a file cabinet.”
The DEP gave Reclaim’s landfill a Class D permit - construction materials only, and the company was reported to have cleaned up the site quickly once the violations were brought to their attention.
A request for information filed with the DEP under the Freedom of Information Act provided the Review with 12 inspection reports for the landfill, though the 2016 inspection was not among them.
Other than a reference to construction debris from the Cumberland Airport being buried, there was no indication of where materials buried in the landfill come from. According to the Reclaim website, they accept demolition contracts in West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and Virginia.
All the Cooper Mountain landfill inspection reports supplied by the DEP but one were entirely satisfactory, describing the landfill as well-maintained.
The only exception was an inspection done on May 5, 2022, when the landfill was reported to be in active use, and “metal wastes” were visible in the demolition materials on site. Reclaim was instructed to remove them and take them to a permitted facility.
At last week’s meeting, Emery said each truckload bound for the landfill will be tested to make sure its contents are safe before it is trucked to Cooper Mountain for disposal. Anything failing the test will be taken somewhere else.
Work schedules are not set yet, but Emery predicted workers would be on site 4 or 5 days a week, but not weekends.
Emery believes demolition should take no more than 3 months. He does not expect Reclaim to delegate any of the work to subcontractors.
