The 2023 Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office “Kids Kamp” will begin on Sunday, June 4 and last until Tuesday, June 6, Capt. Jamie Carter confirmed this week.
The Kamp, held at Hampshire Park on River Road in Romney, is open to any Hampshire County youth from 9 to 14.
A $25 donation is requested per camper to offset the cost of operating. Carter said the actual price to run the program costs thousands of dollars, but donations and other funding sources help bring the kids this annual opportunity.
Though the donation is appreciated, it is not mandatory for attendance.
Carter shared that the department continually sees some of the same kids returning, year after year.
“That says a lot about our program and the activities that we offer. To this day, we often have adults approach us in public and reminisce about their time at Kids Kamp,” he said.
The camp is fully staffed by the department personnel, including deputies, tax office staff and others. The department previously had volunteers from Hampshire County schools to assist.
What’s a typical day like?
It usually begins at 7 a.m. The campers and staff participate in various team-building activities, hikes, crafts, swimming and other fun events. After a full day of action, the kids relax with a campfire and s’mores, with lights out at 11 p.m.
Carter said the department usually tries to cap their maximum number of campers at 100. However, they’ve had as many as 125 kids in the past. The campers are usually divided into separate teams, with a deputy leading each group. The kids can interact with campers from other teams, but their designated team remains their “home team” for team-building activities and the “ever-popular marching demonstrations.”
Carter added that even shy, quiet kids walk away from the camp having formed new friendships and tried new activities and experiences.
Applications for Kids Kamp will open soon and be available through the department’s website and the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
