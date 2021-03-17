The rims sat for a while like that, throughout the summer and into the heat of August, when Romney’s Nick Carroll, sports editor of the Hampshire Review, worked with the school board to get moving on fixing the rims.
“When my Aunt Teresa came to Romney last summer, I was so proud to show her my hometown,” Carroll recounted. “We sat at a picnic table near the basketball courts eating lunch from Romney Diner when she said, ‘They look sad. Why don’t they take them down?’”
The rims, drooping sadly all summer, inspired Carroll to get up and help fix it.
He mentioned that in September he raised the funds for the rims, and in October he made a purchase order through Dunham’s for 4 rims.
Carroll wasn’t alone in his endeavor, either; school board member Matt Trimble and FNB Bank CEO Travis Delaplain offered their aid to replace the rims so that when 2021’s warmer weather rolled around, kids would have usable hoops for their pickup games.
“(My wife) Amy and I were very excited to see someone step up and take on this project,” Delaplain said, praising Carroll. “Refresh, Restart Romney has been doing wonderful work around town, and this is an extension of their efforts.”
Delaplain added that he spent a lot of his youth playing pick-up basketball on the outdoor courts at Romney.
“While we don’t see as many youth gathering for physical activity, it is important to continue to provide opportunity,” he remarked. “I believe atmosphere, culture, pride and opportunity are the foundations of a community.”
Trimble called it “refreshing” to see the new rims up at the School Street location.
“I had a basketball hoop in my backyard while growing up, and I think basketball is a great way to get people outside and having fun,” Trimble added. “I’m glad that I was able to be a part of this project with Travis and Nick.”
The rims at this point are all replaced (with the 1st rim replaced in late January) and waiting for kids to put them to use. While Covid-19 has put a damper on many community activities for the last year, the new rims offer a free, community-centered opportunity for kids to work up a sweat and practice their basketball skills in Romney.
“That’s really what it all boils down to,” Carroll maintained. “I just want to see kids out there shooting hoops.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.