Come April 9, The River House will be ready to welcome the community in person again after deciding to close on Dec. 10. The Capon Bridge hub was one of several Hampshire County pillars that chose to halt their schedules due to the increase in the county’s Covid positivity and transmission rates this winter.
Now, the Covid numbers are creeping in the right direction, and The River House is gingerly readying their reopening. The director of The River House, Johanna Murray, said that she’s a little nervous, but it’s exciting overall.
“I’m always a little nervous when trying something new, but trying new things is something we do often at The River House, so I’ve learned to just go for it, do our best and be OK if a few things don’t go our way,” she said. “It’s all a learning experience.”
On top of opening back up to the public for in-person events, there have been several big changes to the Capon Bridge hub, including a new espresso bar.
“We have been thinking about an espresso machine since we first opened The River House,” Murray explained. “We were lucky to come by it at an affordable price and we had staff who were very passionate about making it happen, so we decided to go for it.”
Murray said that leaning into the coffee-house-type atmosphere that The River House invokes made the addition of an espresso machine a natural one.
“Plus, we’ve had a lot of requests for espresso over the years,” she added.
While there isn’t going to be a reopening “ceremony,” Murray said that their weekly Art for All will resume April 10 (masks and social distancing required), with a strong likelihood of outdoor music that day as well.
When it comes to renovations, there’s more than just the espresso machine. The kitchen has undergone some changes to make it a little bit bigger, and one of their restrooms is being updated to make it fully accessible and ADA compliant.
Murray also noted that while there isn’t an official timeline for it yet, The River House is planning on finishing a ramp/bridge connecting the front of the building to the deck and side door, providing a fully accessible entrance to the building.
“One of our organizational goals is to make our programs, and therefore our facilities, more inclusive and accessible to everyone,” Murray commented. “These modifications to our building are a step in that direction.”
Murray said she’s ready to open the doors and see some of the regulars back again.
“Our customers are so awesome; I know they’ll be supportive,” she said. “I think everyone on our staff and board are looking forward to our doors being open again and begin planning for some of our events for this spring and summer.”
With a new menu, adjusted hours and fun additions like the espresso machine, the nonprofit arts venue on the eastern side of the county is gearing up for a hopeful step toward normalcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.